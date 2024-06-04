Gerald Anderson's team beats Vice Ganda's as Kapamilya celebrities join Star Magic All-Star Games 2024

MANILA, Philippines — The 2024 Star Magic All-Star Games was a huge success after drawing attention from within Araneta Coliseum and online last June 2.

The Shooting Stars Red basketball team led by player-coach Gerald Anderson ended the winning streak of the "It's Showtime" team backed by Vice Ganda and Vhong Navarro.

"Grabe ang dedication, and it paid off. We're happy," Gerald said. "Pinaghandaan namin. Nag-extra work kami. Meron kaming chat group, lagi kaming magkausap doon. We're motivating each other, lagi kaming nagbibigay ng mga inspirational words."

Ion Perez, Lance Carr, Argel Saycon, Derrick Hubalde, and Young JV made up the game's Mythical 5 during the second game, with the latter crowned as Most Valuable Player (MVP).

In the other basketball game, the Donny Pangilinan and Ronnie Alonte-led Shooting Stars Blue team defeated guest participants Cong's Anbilibabol Basketball Team.

"Noong nalaman ko na Team Payaman' yung kalaban and I was asked to join, hindi na ko naghesitate kasi alam kong magiging masaya siya and they’re a really good and fun group. I think it's a great experience for us and for the fans," Donny said, also praising Star Magic for continuing the annual sports fest.

Both Donny and Ronnie were in that game's Mythical 5 with River Joseph, Nelson Mendoza, and Cris Lagudas, with Ronnie taking MVP honors.

In the volleyball game, Loisa Andalio led the Lady Spikers to defend their crown against the Lady Setters.

Analain Salvador was named MVP for the fourth consecutive team and formed the Mythical Six with BINI’s Mikha Lim, Vivoree, Awra Briguela, Reign Parani, and Janah Zaplan.

Mikha and the rest of BINI performed "Pantropiko" and "Karera" during the halftime show of the final game, with new P-Pop boy group Wrive also performing at this year's games.

Other individuals in attendance were Belle Mariano, Barbie Imperial, Francine Diaz, Chie Filomeno, JL and Akira of BGYO, Mutya Orquia, and Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi.

