Solenn Heussaff flaunts baby bump

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 12, 2022 | 4:36pm
Solenn Heussaff flaunts baby bump
Solenn Heussaff in an image posted on Instagram on July 12, 2022
Solenn Heussaff via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Solenn Heussaff flaunted her baby bump as she is now 17 weeks into her pregnancy. 

In her Instagram account, Solenn posted a photo of her wearing a brown sleeveless outfit while showing her baby bump. 

"17 weeks and currently living in @bumpsuit! Soft fabric that stretches till you pop. Also use to wear these while not preggo, they are so easy to style!" Solenn wrote. 

Earlier this month, Solenn and husband Nico Bolzico announced that they are expecting their second baby through a new "cool" X-ray app. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Solenn Heussaff (@solenn)

Celebrity friends and well-wishers flocked their respective feeds with congratulatory messages and heart-eye emojis.

Solenn and Nico are parents to Thylane, 2, born on the first day of January 2020.

RELATED: Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico announce BabyBolz no. 2

