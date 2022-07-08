#StrongerTogether: GMA Pinoy TV marks 124th Philippines Independence Day with Kapuso abroad

With GMA Pinoy TV’s much-awaited return to live events this year, the Kapuso Network’s flagship international channel gave its all-out support to the Filipino communities’ festivities worldwide.

Starting from the Big Apple last June 5, the 2022 Philippine Independence Anniversary Commemoration in New York was hailed as the biggest Philippine Independence Day Celebration (PIDC) parade outside of the country. The famed Madison Avenue was filled with music, food, dance festivities and cultural shows that highlighted the Filipino heritage.

GMA Pinoy TV had its own float during the parade with US-based Pinoy celebrities Ruby Rodriguez, Patricia Javier, Aiza Marquez, Introvoyz’s Paco Arespacochaga, South Border’s Kell Gatdula, Ms. Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obeñita, and many others. GMA Pinoy TV also had a Stronger Together segment where they held the Dance Challenge and gave away raffle prizes to lucky winners.

Pista ng Bayan and Proudly Philippines - Philippine Food and Travel Fair are a hit among Filipinos in Vancouver.

Also in the US, the Filipino American Community of Colorado presented the 27th Annual Philippine Festival last June 11 to 12. With this year’s theme “Lift Up. Elevate,” the free event showcased cultural presentations, dance performances, food, and local vendors which were especially made for Filipinos to meet fellow kababayans in the area

On the other side of the globe, Kapuso actress Andrea Torres joined Pinoys in Japan during the culmination of Philippine Expo 2022 held last June 12 at the Ueno Onshi Park, Tokyo. During GMA Pinoy TV’s special segment, the Kapuso abroad gamely showed their dance moves and participated in the hit #StrongerTogether dance challenge. Despite the afternoon showers, tens of thousands still flocked to the venue and waited to see Andrea set the stage on fire with her song and dance numbers.

Andrea, who definitely took time to meet some of the Kapuso abroad, shared how ecstatic she was to experience the warm support from her kababayans during the event. “Napakasaya ko po na na-witness ko ang event na iyon kung saan nagsama-sama talaga ang lahat ng mga Pinoy. Dumayo pa ang ilan sa kanila para sa Philippine Expo. Yung mga ngiti at tawa nila, yung likas na pagiging kalog at makwento. Isa po ito sa mga pinaka-memorable kong trabaho sa totoo lang,” she said.

A Pinoy fiesta and trade show take place in Toronto.

“After a long time na hindi tayo nagkaroon ng ganitong pagkakataon, iba yung weight niya sa akin. Also, ang ganda ng samahan ng Filipinos and Japanese. I really felt like I knew them from before pa. Ganun lagi ang dating ng mga nakaka-interact ko. Parang this event is like a big long hug from us to them and from them to us. I’m proud to represent GMA Pinoy TV and to make them feel closer to home.”

Meanwhile, GMA Pinoy TV similarly made sure that its presence was felt in the series of PIDC events in different parts of Canada, which also coincided with the Philippine Heritage Month celebration.

The Philippine Consulate in Vancouver’s Proudly Philippines - Philippine Food and Travel Fair last June 11 at Robson Square, Downtown Vancouver highlighted Filipino delicacies and tourist destinations among other Philippine businesses and service providers. The GMA Pinoy TV team hosted segments for a tinikling performance and a Tinikling 2.0 dance challenge, which were a huge hit for the Pinoy community in Vancouver.

On the date of the Philippine Independence Day itself, Philippine Canadian Charitable Foundation (PCCF)’s Pinoy Fiesta and Trade Show sa Toronto 2022 opened with a flag-raising ceremony with live musical performances by local entertainers and cultural dances highlighting the beauty and elegance of Philippine-inspired designs. GMA Pinoy TV also held the #StrongerTogether dance challenge with the Zumba ladies during the event and had a raffle draw for the attendees during its segment.

Pista ng Bayan 2022, another PIDC event in Vancouver, happened last June 18 at the Vancouver Art Gallery hosted by the United Filipino Canadian Associations of British Columbia (UFCABC). It was followed by Elevate: Kultura at Trabaho, a job fair hosted by Fiesta Filipino, on June 19 at the Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre.

During both events, GMA Pinoy TV’s Matira Matibay Trivia Game’ had a segment about Filipino and Canadian cultures as well as some trivia about various Kapuso artists. Winners of the game, along with raffle winners, received special gifts and prizes from GMA Pinoy TV.

Lastly, in the Middle East, internationally awarded Tree-to-Bar Filipino chocolate brand, Auro Chocolate, recently opened in Bahrain. As part of the celebration of Filipino pride and independence, Auro launched a campaign together with GMA and OSN to reward 80 of GMA Pinoy TV’s most loyal subscribers in Bahrain where they offered credits for customers to purchase and enjoy various Auro treats and locally-sourced coffee.

With GMA Pinoy TV being the exclusive media sponsor for the said festivities, GMA International first vice president and head Joseph Francia expressed how equally thrilled they are to be returning to events again this year.

“After two years of holding virtual events at the height of the pandemic, we are as excited as our beloved Kapuso abroad now that physical events are starting to become possible again. We, at GMA Pinoy TV, extend our appreciation to all the Filipino communities for their unceasing dedication in bringing Filipinos together to celebrate our colorful heritage and for their continued partnership with us. This only goes to show that the Filipinos are truly stronger when they are together, no matter the circumstance,” he said.

Even past the celebrations, Filipinos in different parts of the world can continue watching Kapuso shows on GMA Pinoy TV all year round through its partner-carriers. In New York, it’s available via DIRECTV, DISH, Optimum, RCN, Spectrum and Verizon; in Colorado through DIRECTV, DISH, Spectrum and Xfinity; in Japan via Mavshack; in Vancouver and Calgary on TELUS and Shaw, and Toronto via Rogers, Bell and Cogeco; and in the Middle East via OSN.