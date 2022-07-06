^

Jason Schwartzman to play Caesar Flickerman's ancestor in 'Hunger Games' prequel

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 6, 2022 | 6:09pm
Composite image of Jason Schwartzman promoting "Fargo" and Stanley Tucci as Caesar Flickerman in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"
Getty Images via AFP / Amy Sussman, Lionsgate

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jason Schwartzman becomes the latest name to join the cast of "The Hunger Games" prequel film "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" set to come out in November 2023.

Schwartzman will play Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman, the host of the 10th annual Hunger Games and ancestor of future host Caesar Flickerman, who is played by Stanley Tucci in "The Hunger Games" movies.

Initially cast in the lead roles were Tom Blyth as a young Coriolanus Snow (Donald Sutherland portrayed the elder presidential version in the films) and "West Side Story" breakout star Rachel Zegler as the District 12 tribute he will mentor, Lucy Gray Baird.

"Euphoria" trans actress Hunter Schafer was also recently cast as Tigris Snow, Coriolanus' cousin and companion, and joins other actors that include Josh Andres Rivera, Jerome Lance, Ashley Liao, Knox Gibson, Mackenzie Lansing, Aamer Husain, Nick Benson, Laurel Marsden, Lilly Cooper, Luna Steeples, and Hiroki Berrecloth.

"The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" takes place years before Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen became known as the Mockingjay, when an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow becomes the unlikely mentor to Baird for the deadly annual games.

Francis Lawrence, who directed the last three "The Hunger Games" movies, returns to helm and produce the prequel alongside returning producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

Schwartzman is best known for his collaborations with filmmaker Wes Anderson, starting from his debut in "Rushmore" up to his latest movie "The French Dispatch." He was most recently seen in HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones" and the fourth season of FX's "Fargo."

RELATED: 'West Side Story' breakout star Rachel Zegler joins 'Hunger Games' prequel movie

Bea Alonzo, Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto tour Thailand at the same time

Catriona Gray laments big number of dropouts from supported charity Young Focus
Catriona Gray laments big number of dropouts from supported charity Young Focus

Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico announce BabyBolz no. 2

Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico announce BabyBolz no. 2

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
It was an unusual yet wacky way to announce baby number two for Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico on July 4. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Cruise spotted with 'Stranger Things' actress at 60th birthday bash

Tom Cruise spotted with 'Stranger Things' actress at 60th birthday bash

Emma Roberts joins cast of Sony's 'Madame Web' starring Dakota Johnson

Emma Roberts joins cast of Sony's 'Madame Web' starring Dakota Johnson

The Juans respect drummer's decision to leave band
The Juans respect drummer's decision to leave band

Kean Cipriano holds sold-out solo concert after separating from Callalily

Kean Cipriano holds sold-out solo concert after separating from Callalily

WATCH: John Arcilla shares benefits of forest bathing, pescatarian diet
WATCH: John Arcilla shares benefits of forest bathing, pescatarian diet

SB19 sings new Binibining Pilipinas theme song

SB19 sings new Binibining Pilipinas theme song

