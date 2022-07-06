Jason Schwartzman to play Caesar Flickerman's ancestor in 'Hunger Games' prequel

Composite image of Jason Schwartzman promoting "Fargo" and Stanley Tucci as Caesar Flickerman in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jason Schwartzman becomes the latest name to join the cast of "The Hunger Games" prequel film "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" set to come out in November 2023.

Schwartzman will play Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman, the host of the 10th annual Hunger Games and ancestor of future host Caesar Flickerman, who is played by Stanley Tucci in "The Hunger Games" movies.

Initially cast in the lead roles were Tom Blyth as a young Coriolanus Snow (Donald Sutherland portrayed the elder presidential version in the films) and "West Side Story" breakout star Rachel Zegler as the District 12 tribute he will mentor, Lucy Gray Baird.

"Euphoria" trans actress Hunter Schafer was also recently cast as Tigris Snow, Coriolanus' cousin and companion, and joins other actors that include Josh Andres Rivera, Jerome Lance, Ashley Liao, Knox Gibson, Mackenzie Lansing, Aamer Husain, Nick Benson, Laurel Marsden, Lilly Cooper, Luna Steeples, and Hiroki Berrecloth.

"The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" takes place years before Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen became known as the Mockingjay, when an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow becomes the unlikely mentor to Baird for the deadly annual games.

Francis Lawrence, who directed the last three "The Hunger Games" movies, returns to helm and produce the prequel alongside returning producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

Schwartzman is best known for his collaborations with filmmaker Wes Anderson, starting from his debut in "Rushmore" up to his latest movie "The French Dispatch." He was most recently seen in HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones" and the fourth season of FX's "Fargo."

RELATED: 'West Side Story' breakout star Rachel Zegler joins 'Hunger Games' prequel movie