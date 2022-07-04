'I'm the luckiest woman': Lindsay Lohan marries banker boyfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Lindsay Lohan has made her post about fiance Brader Shammas being her forever Valentine when she announced on July 3 that she is already married.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything," Lindsay wrote on Instagram with their selfie.

She ended her post by saying that every woman should "feel like this every day."

Lindsay met Shammas in Dubai where she had relocated a few years ago.

The "Mean Girls" star describes her banker husband as an incredible person and her best friend.

"My love! You're not only a great man, an incredible person, you're my best friend. Thank you for you loving me back babe! I Love You So much! Happy Birthday," Lindsay posted on June 17.

Shammas has remained a private person in their almost three years of dating. His Instagram is a private account.