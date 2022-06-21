^

Entertainment

Sparkada stars reminisce unforgettable memories with their dads

KAPUSO DAY - Angel Javier Cruz - The Philippine Star
June 21, 2022 | 12:00am
Sparkada stars reminisce unforgettable memories with their dads
Larkin Castor: ‘I feel nostalgic whenever I remember the first time my dad taught me how to play the guitar.’

Tatay, Papa, Daddy, Erpat, Lolo — no matter what we call them, they will always hope and pray for one important thing for their children: that is to grow up to be happy and healthy individuals filled with love.

A father’s responsibilities go beyond providing the basic needs of his family. They entail looking after the emotional, mental, and spiritual needs of his children. He serves as a moral compass, voice of reason, and guiding light whenever children get lost or confused. He also leads his brood to the right path and shows them the right direction. That is why a day will not be enough to let children know how important our fathers are to us and how much we love them.

The most important of all is that we continue to make memories with our dads because we can keep these forever. GMA Network’s newest barkada, Sparkle’s Sparkada, share their special moments with their fathers.

Larkin Castor: “I have a lot of favorite memories with my dad, and it’s a bit challenging for me to pinpoint the best memory among them. If I were to choose at least one, though, I feel nostalgic whenever I remember the first time my dad taught me how to play the guitar. I believe I was eight at that time, and I had a toy guitar. He played a song in front of me while I was trying to imitate him with my toy guitar. As often as that happened, he tried to finally teach me the song Barely Breathing by Duncan Sheik with his guitar, which was the first song I learned to play on the instrument. Since then, I have learned to love music and the effect that the guitar has on me. Until now, whenever I do song covers with my guitar, my dad and I reminisce about that memory. Sometimes, we even jam together and play alternative rock songs.”

Caitlyn Stave: ‘Something he always does that I highly appreciate is the fact that he always takes care of all of my pet animals.’

Caitlyn Stave: “Not necessarily a memory about my dad, but something he always does that I highly appreciate is the fact that he always takes care of all of my pet animals, especially when I’m busy. Being from Bukidnon, I have to come to Manila for work and leave my pets at home. My dad never fails to make sure they’re well taken care of.”

Michael Sager: ‘My favorite memory with my dad was when he brought me along to his work as he was a photographer.’

Michael Sager: “My favorite memory with my dad was when he brought me along to his work as he was a photographer. He brought me to concerts, where he would take photos and I got to help him and also meet celebrities! I cherished this because it also opened my passion for photography.”

Saviour Ramos: ‘My favorite memory with my Pops is when we were in Japan because that’s just the best, and every time we go to church and go to malls.’

Saviour Ramos: “My favorite memory with my Pops is when we were in Japan because that’s just the best, and every time we go to church and go to malls. Actually, all the times that my family and I are together are my favorite memories for sure.”

Raheel Bhyria: ‘My dad is a very busy man, that’s why my favorite memory with him is any time I’m with him or us, the whole family, out with our dad.’

Raheel Bhyria: “My dad is a very busy man, that’s why my favorite memory with him is any time I’m with him or us, the whole family, out with our dad. That’ll always be one of my favorite memories with Baba.”

Lauren King: ‘Ang favorite memory ko with my father ay nung umuwi siya galing Australia. Si Papa Englisero, noon hindi ako marunong mag-English. I got scared, at sinuyo niya ako.’

Lauren King: “Ang favorite memory ko with my father ay nung umuwi siya galing Australia. Si Papa Englisero, noon hindi ako marunong mag-English. Tapos sobrang tangkad pa niya, so I got scared, tapos nagtago ako sa likod ng pintuan at sinuyo niya ako.”

Anjay Anson: ‘He would tell stories about the love story between my mom and him.’

Anjay Anson: “My favorite memory with my dad would always be those late nights, he would tell stories about the love story between my mom and him. Like how he first met her saying that ‘love at first sight is real’ and all the challenges they went through as a couple or a family for us to achieve what we have right now. Trust and hard work. He never gets tired of telling those even to my close friends. I find it sweet and thoughtful of him. It’s also a way for him to inspire me that when you find the right person for you, everything falls right into place.”

Our dads taught us many life lessons and gave us wonderful memories we will treasure forever. Appreciation for everything they do should not be limited to a one-day celebration, and even in our little ways, we should show how much we love them every day.

GMA

SPARKLE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Will there be second chance for Ruffa Gutierrez, Yilmaz Bektas after reunion with kids?

Will there be second chance for Ruffa Gutierrez, Yilmaz Bektas after reunion with kids?

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
After Turkish businessman Yilmaz Bektas reunites with his daughters Lorin and Venice, fans of his ex-wife Ruffa Gutierrez...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I was made to look so stupid': Carla Abellana breaks silence on rift with Tom Rodriguez

'I was made to look so stupid': Carla Abellana breaks silence on rift with Tom Rodriguez

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kapuso actress Carla Abellana has broken her silence regarding her failed marriage to Tom Rodriguez. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa shares what Yilmaz told her after reunion with their daughters

Ruffa shares what Yilmaz told her after reunion with their daughters

By Nathalie Tomada | 6 days ago
Ruffa Gutierrez on ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas reuniting with their daughters: ‘It took 15 years — as they say timing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Time is Joey Marquez&rsquo;s love language for his children

Time is Joey Marquez’s love language for his children

By Jerry Donato | 2 days ago
Although his being a professional basketball player brought him first into the limelight, Joey Marquez has also made a name...
Entertainment
fbtw
'My pleasure': Yen Santos surprises Paolo Contis with present

'My pleasure': Yen Santos surprises Paolo Contis with present

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Actor Paolo Contis took to his social media account to thank actress Yen Santos for sending him food. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Grace Lee goes into film distribution, brings The Roundup to Phl cinemas

Grace Lee goes into film distribution, brings The Roundup to Phl cinemas

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 hour ago
Television host and entrepreneur Grace Lee has ventured into film distribution, bringing The Roundup currently, the No. 1...
Entertainment
fbtw
Revisiting Kate Bush

Revisiting Kate Bush

By Baby A. Gil | 1 hour ago
Wuthering Heights was what attracted me to the music of Kate Bush. Back in 1978, the British teenager came out with a song...
Entertainment
fbtw
Chris Evans: &lsquo;We all need emotional support moments&rsquo;

Chris Evans: ‘We all need emotional support moments’

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
‘I like the idea of someone like Buzz Lightyear who’s very autonomous, but he’s given an emotional support...
Entertainment
fbtw
A taste of Sandy&rsquo;s kitchen wizardry in Lutong Daza

A taste of Sandy’s kitchen wizardry in Lutong Daza

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Something’s cooking on NET25, and the cook is my cousin, andy! Known to many as a restaurateur, columnist and TV host...
Entertainment
fbtw
When I get older: Paul McCartney still going strong at 80

When I get older: Paul McCartney still going strong at 80

1 day ago
Paul McCartney turned 80 on Saturday and a week later becomes the oldest headliner to play at the Glastonbury Festival.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with