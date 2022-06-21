Sparkada stars reminisce unforgettable memories with their dads

Tatay, Papa, Daddy, Erpat, Lolo — no matter what we call them, they will always hope and pray for one important thing for their children: that is to grow up to be happy and healthy individuals filled with love.

A father’s responsibilities go beyond providing the basic needs of his family. They entail looking after the emotional, mental, and spiritual needs of his children. He serves as a moral compass, voice of reason, and guiding light whenever children get lost or confused. He also leads his brood to the right path and shows them the right direction. That is why a day will not be enough to let children know how important our fathers are to us and how much we love them.

The most important of all is that we continue to make memories with our dads because we can keep these forever. GMA Network’s newest barkada, Sparkle’s Sparkada, share their special moments with their fathers.

Larkin Castor: “I have a lot of favorite memories with my dad, and it’s a bit challenging for me to pinpoint the best memory among them. If I were to choose at least one, though, I feel nostalgic whenever I remember the first time my dad taught me how to play the guitar. I believe I was eight at that time, and I had a toy guitar. He played a song in front of me while I was trying to imitate him with my toy guitar. As often as that happened, he tried to finally teach me the song Barely Breathing by Duncan Sheik with his guitar, which was the first song I learned to play on the instrument. Since then, I have learned to love music and the effect that the guitar has on me. Until now, whenever I do song covers with my guitar, my dad and I reminisce about that memory. Sometimes, we even jam together and play alternative rock songs.”

Caitlyn Stave: ‘Something he always does that I highly appreciate is the fact that he always takes care of all of my pet animals.’

Caitlyn Stave: “Not necessarily a memory about my dad, but something he always does that I highly appreciate is the fact that he always takes care of all of my pet animals, especially when I’m busy. Being from Bukidnon, I have to come to Manila for work and leave my pets at home. My dad never fails to make sure they’re well taken care of.”

Michael Sager: ‘My favorite memory with my dad was when he brought me along to his work as he was a photographer.’

Michael Sager: “My favorite memory with my dad was when he brought me along to his work as he was a photographer. He brought me to concerts, where he would take photos and I got to help him and also meet celebrities! I cherished this because it also opened my passion for photography.”

Saviour Ramos: ‘My favorite memory with my Pops is when we were in Japan because that’s just the best, and every time we go to church and go to malls.’

Saviour Ramos: “My favorite memory with my Pops is when we were in Japan because that’s just the best, and every time we go to church and go to malls. Actually, all the times that my family and I are together are my favorite memories for sure.”

Raheel Bhyria: ‘My dad is a very busy man, that’s why my favorite memory with him is any time I’m with him or us, the whole family, out with our dad.’

Raheel Bhyria: “My dad is a very busy man, that’s why my favorite memory with him is any time I’m with him or us, the whole family, out with our dad. That’ll always be one of my favorite memories with Baba.”

Lauren King: ‘Ang favorite memory ko with my father ay nung umuwi siya galing Australia. Si Papa Englisero, noon hindi ako marunong mag-English. I got scared, at sinuyo niya ako.’

Lauren King: “Ang favorite memory ko with my father ay nung umuwi siya galing Australia. Si Papa Englisero, noon hindi ako marunong mag-English. Tapos sobrang tangkad pa niya, so I got scared, tapos nagtago ako sa likod ng pintuan at sinuyo niya ako.”

Anjay Anson: ‘He would tell stories about the love story between my mom and him.’

Anjay Anson: “My favorite memory with my dad would always be those late nights, he would tell stories about the love story between my mom and him. Like how he first met her saying that ‘love at first sight is real’ and all the challenges they went through as a couple or a family for us to achieve what we have right now. Trust and hard work. He never gets tired of telling those even to my close friends. I find it sweet and thoughtful of him. It’s also a way for him to inspire me that when you find the right person for you, everything falls right into place.”

Our dads taught us many life lessons and gave us wonderful memories we will treasure forever. Appreciation for everything they do should not be limited to a one-day celebration, and even in our little ways, we should show how much we love them every day.