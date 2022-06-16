Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan support daughter Miel's coming out

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sharon Cuneta and outgoing Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan showed their all-out support to their daughter Miel who recently came out as a member of the queer community.

Sharon took to her Instagram account to say that all her children are perfect and she’s proud of Miel.

“All I will say is that I LOVE ALL MY CHILDREN AND WILL SUPPORT THEM IN THEIR LIVES AND CHOICES. I am proud of my children and ALL MY CHILDREN ARE PERFECT. I love you, my Miel,” Sharon said.

Kiko, meanwhile, commented on Miel’s post, showing his support.

“I love you my Yellie Bellie! Mama and I will always be here for you. Always. For certain. Forever. No matter what. Period. No more comma. The end of the paragraph. Amen,” Kiko commented.

In another post, Sharon said she knew that Miel’s coming out will be bashed by social media users so she defended her daughter.

“I know that my Miel’s coming out will draw lots of attention. Lots of them will be negative. Lots of people who are quick to judge instead of pausing to think for a moment that my daughter, like so many members of the LGBTQ+ community, did not choose to be queer. She just is,” she said.

“What’s next is that I will have a happier daughter who is now 'free' and will always be a good person with a good heart -- and still always courageous. I will love her just the same, if not more. Like I said, all my children are PERFECT. I may be a Mom with traditional values, but that doesn’t mean that my mind is too tiny to accept people for what they are -- what more my own child?” she added.

Miel yesterday came out on social media as a member of the LGBTQ community.

“This June, I am celebrating my first pride month as openly and publicly queer. I really can’t figure out the words to say right now. It’s a really emotional and freeing time right now, and I’m endlessly thankful to my close friends and family who have supported me and shown me love as I’ve grown and explored my own gender and sexual identity,” she wrote on Instagram.

