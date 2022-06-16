^

Entertainment

Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan support daughter Miel's coming out

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 16, 2022 | 9:09am
Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan support daughter Miel's coming out
Miel Pangilinan
Miel Pangilinan via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sharon Cuneta and outgoing Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan showed their all-out support to their daughter Miel who recently came out as a member of the queer community. 

Sharon took to her Instagram account to say that all her children are perfect and she’s proud of Miel. 

“All I will say is that I LOVE ALL MY CHILDREN AND WILL SUPPORT THEM IN THEIR LIVES AND CHOICES. I am proud of my children and ALL MY CHILDREN ARE PERFECT. I love you, my Miel,” Sharon said. 

Kiko, meanwhile, commented on Miel’s post, showing his support. 

“I love you my Yellie Bellie! Mama and I will always be here for you. Always. For certain. Forever. No matter what. Period. No more comma. The end of the paragraph. Amen,” Kiko commented. 

In another post, Sharon said she knew that Miel’s coming out will be bashed by social media users so she defended her daughter. 

“I know that my Miel’s coming out will draw lots of attention. Lots of them will be negative. Lots of people who are quick to judge instead of pausing to think for a moment that my daughter, like so many members of the LGBTQ+ community, did not choose to be queer. She just is,” she said.

“What’s next is that I will have a happier daughter who is now 'free' and will always be a good person with a good heart -- and still always courageous. I will love her just the same, if not more. Like I said, all my children are PERFECT. I may be a Mom with traditional values, but that doesn’t mean that my mind is too tiny to accept people for what they are -- what more my own child?” she added.

Miel yesterday came out on social media as a member of the LGBTQ community. 

“This June, I am celebrating my first pride month as openly and publicly queer. I really can’t figure out the words to say right now. It’s a really emotional and freeing time right now, and I’m endlessly thankful to my close friends and family who have supported me and shown me love as I’ve grown and explored my own gender and sexual identity,” she wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by miel (@mielpangilinan)

RELATEDFitness journey helps Sharon Cuneta overcome heart problem

KIKO PANGILINAN

SHARON CUNETA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ruffa shares what Yilmaz told her after reunion with their daughters

Ruffa shares what Yilmaz told her after reunion with their daughters

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Ruffa Gutierrez on ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas reuniting with their daughters: ‘It took 15 years — as they say timing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis doesn&rsquo;t disappoint in comeback concert Luv Anne

Anne Curtis doesn’t disappoint in comeback concert Luv Anne

By Leah C. Salterio | 9 hours ago
Anne Curtis was honest to a fault when she decided to return onstage and performed live before a full-house crowd for Luv...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Arcilla: Laurenti Dyogi my hero; I was Ara Mina's first kiss
play

John Arcilla: Laurenti Dyogi my hero; I was Ara Mina's first kiss

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
John Arcilla revealed that Laurenti Dyogi is his real-life hero who saved his career and made it possible for him to have...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi na magiging marupok': Zeinab Harake surprises fans at music fest; Skusta Clee booed

'Hindi na magiging marupok': Zeinab Harake surprises fans at music fest; Skusta Clee booed

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Content creator Zeinab Harake made a surprise appearance at the Clark Aurora music festival Day 2 in Clark, Pampanga last...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi na magiging marupok': Zeinab Harake surprises fans at music fest; Skusta Clee booed

'Hindi na magiging marupok': Zeinab Harake surprises fans at music fest; Skusta Clee booed

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Content creator Zeinab Harake made a surprise appearance at the Clark Aurora music festival Day 2 in Clark, Pampanga last...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'I apologize': Viral SUV driver na nakabundol sa Mandaluyong guard sumuko

'I apologize': Viral SUV driver na nakabundol sa Mandaluyong guard sumuko

By James Relativo | 19 hours ago
Matapos ang ilang araw, boluntaryong sumuko sa Philippine National Police ang driver ng sasakyang sangkot sa kontrobersyal...
Entertainment
fbtw
'They are Tagalogs': Padilla says to use Tagalog to debate Senate colleagues

'They are Tagalogs': Padilla says to use Tagalog to debate Senate colleagues

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 day ago
In an interview with reporters on Tuesday at the Senate, Padilla said he is 100% ready to assume his post once the 19th Congress...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Basta Tagalog': Robin Padilla ready makipag-debate sa Senado

'Basta Tagalog': Robin Padilla ready makipag-debate sa Senado

1 day ago
Handang-handa na, 100%, ang bagitong action-star-turned-senator-elect na si Robin Padilla na gampanan ang trabaho bilang senador —...
Entertainment
fbtw
PNP on media covering, arrested at Tarlac 'bungkalan': Why were you there?

PNP on media covering, arrested at Tarlac 'bungkalan': Why were you there?

2 days ago
"Why are you with those militants? What is your purpose there? That's my question for you. Imagine, maybe even the media was...
Entertainment
fbtw
Shaina Magdayao can reunite with ex John Lloyd Cruz &ndash; onscreen

Shaina Magdayao can reunite with ex John Lloyd Cruz – onscreen

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 2 days ago
Ten years after her controversial breakup with boyfriend of two years John Lloyd Cruz, Shaina Magdayao is open to reuniting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Farmers, activists arrested in Tarlac 'bungkalan' set to undergo inquest proceedings

Farmers, activists arrested in Tarlac 'bungkalan' set to undergo inquest proceedings

5 days ago
"We ask, when has it ever been wrong to unite with others? Why don't the police want young people to interfere?" SAKA said...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with