'Proud Filipinos!': Liza Soberano celebrates Independence Day with Bretman Rock, Bella Poarch

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 16, 2022 | 10:30am
Liza Soberano, Bella Poarch and Bretman Rock
Liza Soberano via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano spent the Independence Day with fellow Filipino-American celebrities Bretman Rock and Bella Poarch in Los Angeles. 

In her Instagram account, Liza shared a photo of them after their dinner. 

"Dinner with @bellapoarch and @bretmanrock on Philippine Independence day. Always happy to be with people I can relate to!!" Liza captioned her post. 

“Proud Filipinos!” she added. 

Liza is in the US to pursue her Hollywood dream with now manager James Reid. 

Her former manager Ogie Diaz said recently that Liza really wanted to pursue her career in Hollywood. 

"Ang alam ko talaga 'yun nga, iba na ang career na tatahakin ni Liza. May career pa rin siya rito pero gusto niyang magkaroon din ng opportunity sa Hollywood," Ogie said.

"Ang importante ngayon kay Liza ay ang kanyang inner happiness at 'yan naman ay nakikita ko sa kanya na happy siya inside, 'yun ang importante," he added.

RELATED: Liza Soberano to pursue Hollywood dreams

LIZA SOBERANO
