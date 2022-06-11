Pilita Corrales to join Sharon Cuneta, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid in 'Iconic' concert

MANILA, Philippines — Sharon Cuneta and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid's upcoming "Iconic" concert will have the presence of another legendary icon of Philippine music, Asia's Queen of Songs Pilita Corrales.

The "Iconic" concert on June 17 and 18 will be a repeat of the singers' concert of the same name from 2019 held at the Araneta Coliseum, but with some changes and additions highlighted by the inclusion of Pilita.

Both the Megastar and Asia's Songbird consider Pilita the "original idol" and find it only right that she perform with them on a night dedicated to icons.

Sharon called Pilita a "timeless singer" and recalled listening to a cartridge of her songs during long weekend trips to Baguio with her family. She even joked that at as a young student at St. Paul College Pasig that she was the only one who knew all the lyrics to her songs like "Kapantay Ang Langit."

Regine said performing with Pilita is "coming full circle for her" as she got her start in the singing contest "Ang Bagong Kampeon" which was hosted by Pilita, "Siya talaga ang icon."

The two were very expressive about how exciting and such an honor it is to perform with a legend like Pilita, and are not at all feeling any nerves.

"Hindi naman [ako] pressured, mas [angat] ang excitement and I will learn a lot [from her]," Regine said, saying that in singing with a person you get to know them more.

Sharon, on the other hand, has absorbed the emotional aspect of it all, though she wishes that her father, the late longtime Pasay mayor Pablo Cuneta, was alive to witness the momen.

"If he could only see that his daughter would be performing with his favorite singer," Sharon contemplated, also calling Pilita a "very pleasant, down-to-earth lady."

Sharon and Regine will be taking their "Iconic" concert to the United States as well, but the 84-year-old Pilita will only be performing at the Philippine legs.

The two singers also extended their congratulations to another fellow icon Superstar Nora Aunor, who was recently conferred the Order of National Artist, "Deserve ni Ate Guy 'yan!"

Sharon hopes that with Nora's conferral will open the door for more film icons to be named National Artists as well like Vilma Santos-Recto and the late Susan Roces (her husband Fernando Poe Jr. was posthumously named a National Artist.

Shawie for her part, and Regine agrees, jokingly said that she just wants to be called a "national treasure," a reference to the Disney movie starring Nicolas Cage.

