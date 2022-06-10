^

Ronnie Liang launches Independence Day album composed by Pinoy soldiers

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 10, 2022 | 2:55pm
Ronnie Liang launches Independence Day album composed by Pinoy soldiers
Singer Ronnie Liang
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Singer and Army reservist Ronnie Liang launched his new album “Para Sa Kapayapaan” in time for Philippine Independence Day on June 12.

In an interview with Philstar.com yesterday, Ronnie said the songs in the album were composed by soldiers.  

“We wanted na magkaisa for peace. Akala natin ang sundalo for war lang. Through this album, malalaman nila na mayroon din kaming mga kanta. Composed ng mga soldiers itong album na 'to. This is a tribute for the armed forces,” Ronnie said.  

Since becoming an Army reservist, Ronnie saw the sacrifices of the soldiers for the country because he experienced these sacrifices first hand. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ronnie Liang (@ronnieliang)

“Nakita ko' yung mga sacrifices nila, nagpunta ko sa Sulu, nagduty ako, tapos 'yung COVID during the height of the pandemic, so nakita ko 'yung kanilang sacrifices. At least 'yung talent ko sa pagkanta, nagamit ko to give recognitions,” he said. 
 
“At least pagtanda ko, 'pag wala na 'ko sa entertainment industry, 'pag lumingon ako, I did something to the country,” he added.  

He said that all proceeds of the album will go directly to the soldiers. 

“Wala akong makukuhang revenue dito. Mapupunta siya sa sundalo, particularly sa headquarters, so sila na bahala kung ano kailangan o other facilities para makatulong,” he said.  

