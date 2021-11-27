Ronnie Liang soon to be a licensed commercial pilot

MANILA, Philippines — Singer and licensed pilot Ronnie Liang reminded travelers to take a lot of care now that the aviation industry is now getting back on its feet.

For Ronnie, the Alert Level 2 in most of the country is an answered prayer for him.

“This is an answered prayer na nag-uumpisa nang mawala ang COVID pandemic and Level 2 na tayo. Magandang balita ito para sa aviation industry. Marami nang gustong mag-travel ulit. Though the threat is still there, let us not be complacent. Mag-ingat pa rin,” he said.

Ronnie is flying once again and working on his required commercial pilot flying hours at Pilipinas Space and Aviation Academy Inc.

“I thank Capt. Yeshter Baccay of Pilipinas Space and Aviation Academy Inc. Despite the challenges of this pandemic, the quality of student pilots' trainings was not sacrificed," he said.

“I’m grateful too sa mga flight instructors ko na sina Capt. Vince Nicole V. Macugay and Capt. Nikko Brayan Licong sa pagtitiyaga nila sa akin. Naninibago ako nung una dahil iba ang mga method nila ng pagtuturo. Pakiramdam ko nasa airlines na ako ‘pag nagtuturo sila, ‘yung ganung feeling na after ng flight training, you feel happy and fulfilled knowing that you have learned something new and the feeling of alam mong naging productive ang araw mo,” he added.

Ronnie teams up with his aviation school in encouraging aspiring pilots to keep their dreams alive and to never give up. Ronnie hopes more students will enroll and jumpstart their flying dreams.

“Kapag nakasakay ka sa eroplano, feeling mo ang taas-taas mo. Malayo ang lipad mo. Ganyan tayo. Malayo at mataas pa ang mararating natin sa buhay. Don’t let this pandemic kill your dream. If you wanna be a pilot, go for it. Handa tayong tulungan ng Pilipinas Aviation and Space Academy Inc. They are here to help us to achieve our dreams. They have flexible and affordable programs,” he said.

Earlier this month, Ronnie spent hours of straight flying for a full week as he inches his way to becoming a licensed commercial pilot soon.

