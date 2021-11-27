
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Ronnie Liang soon to be a licensed commercial pilot
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 27, 2021 | 2:27pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Ronnie Liang soon to be a licensed commercial pilot
Singer Ronnie Liang
Ronnie Liang via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Singer and licensed pilot Ronnie Liang reminded travelers to take a lot of care now that the aviation industry is now getting back on its feet. 



For Ronnie, the Alert Level 2 in most of the country is an answered prayer for him. 



“This is an answered prayer na nag-uumpisa nang mawala ang COVID pandemic and Level 2 na tayo. Magandang balita ito para sa aviation industry. Marami nang gustong mag-travel ulit. Though the threat is still there, let us not be complacent. Mag-ingat pa rin,” he said. 



Ronnie is flying once again and working on his required commercial pilot flying hours at Pilipinas Space and Aviation Academy Inc.









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Ronnie Liang (@ronnieliang)








“I thank Capt. Yeshter Baccay of Pilipinas Space and Aviation Academy Inc. Despite the challenges of this pandemic, the quality of student pilots' trainings was not sacrificed," he said. 



“I’m grateful too sa mga flight instructors ko na sina Capt. Vince Nicole V. Macugay and Capt. Nikko Brayan Licong sa pagtitiyaga nila sa akin. Naninibago ako nung una dahil iba ang mga method nila ng pagtuturo. Pakiramdam ko nasa airlines na ako ‘pag nagtuturo sila, ‘yung ganung feeling na after ng flight training, you feel happy and fulfilled knowing that you have learned something new and the feeling of alam mong naging productive ang araw mo,” he added. 



Ronnie teams up with his aviation school in encouraging aspiring pilots to keep their dreams alive and to never give up. Ronnie hopes more students will enroll and jumpstart their flying dreams.



“Kapag nakasakay ka sa eroplano, feeling mo ang taas-taas mo. Malayo ang lipad mo. Ganyan tayo. Malayo at mataas pa ang mararating natin sa buhay. Don’t let this pandemic kill your dream. If you wanna be a pilot, go for it. Handa tayong tulungan ng Pilipinas Aviation and Space Academy Inc. They are here to help us to achieve our dreams. They have flexible and affordable programs,” he said. 



Earlier this month, Ronnie spent hours of straight flying for a full week as he inches his way to becoming a licensed commercial pilot soon. 



RELATEDArmy honors Ronnie Liang for service as COVID-19 frontliner


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      RONNIE LIANG
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sharon Cuneta gets cozy with ex Rowell Santiago, reveals 'Ang Probinsyano' character
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sharon Cuneta gets cozy with ex Rowell Santiago, reveals 'Ang Probinsyano' character


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta is making her highly-anticipated debut in an ABS-CBN series through “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Binibining Pilipinas celebrates Philippines' double victory
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Binibining Pilipinas celebrates Philippines' double victory


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) celebrated the victories of Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne and Miss InterContinental...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcoleta slammed for placing political ads on ABS-CBN after pushing for network's shutdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcoleta slammed for placing political ads on ABS-CBN after pushing for network's shutdown


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya writer Jerry Gracio called out senatorial candidate Rodante Marcoleta for placing an ad on ABS-CBN after Marcoleta...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chito Ro&ntilde;o explains how Janella Salvador bagged Valentina role
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chito Roño explains how Janella Salvador bagged Valentina role


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“We’re modernizing Valentina this time. Totally kakaiba sa dating Valentina!” he avowed.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Barbie Hsu files divorce from wealthy Chinese husband
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Barbie Hsu files divorce from wealthy Chinese husband


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, popularly known as Shan Cai in the hit series "Meteor Garden," announced recently that she filed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Erik Matti brings Pinoy perspective to Folklore horror anthology
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Erik Matti brings Pinoy perspective to Folklore horror anthology


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Interior. Dusk to dawn. Two persons in a frame.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Angelina Jolie shares how much her kids love her in Eternals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Angelina Jolie shares how much her kids love her in Eternals


                              

                                                                  By MJ Marfori |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
‘My kids did like this film and the character is the most like me and I think that’s because they’ve seen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blackpink Jennie, Jisoo, Ros&eacute; test negative for COVID-19; Lisa &lsquo;in very good condition&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Blackpink Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé test negative for COVID-19; Lisa ‘in very good condition’


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé tested negative for COVID-19 while their fellow Blackpink member Lisa Manoban was “without...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cornerstone artists go for global exposure, experience
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cornerstone artists go for global exposure, experience


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Cornerstone Entertainment, Inc. is stepping up efforts to provide international exposure and experience for its artists though...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meg Zurbito reflects on her humble beginnings in music
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meg Zurbito reflects on her humble beginnings in music


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Year after year, with or without pandemic, the local recording scene is flooded with new talents, who wish that their unique...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with