Tom Rodriguez receives gag order from Carla Abellana

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 7, 2022 | 11:17am
Tom Rodriguez and Carla Abellana at their wedding
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez revealed that he received a gag order from wife Carla Abellana.

In a now deleted posts, Tom posted on his Instagram account another cryptic photo about exploding.

“Mutually assured. Things go south, mushroom clouds. No one’s left around. Money bought, power talked but no one’s listening now. And empires claimed, up in flames, burnt to the ground. History repeats, video reels going round and round,” he captioned the post.

One of his followers asked: “Why not tell the whole truth now? Why wait?” 

“Gag order… ask THEM why,” Tom replied.

Another follower asked Tom to just fix their marriage since Carla still loves him. 

“Not true. And you all know a tiny fraction of an entire story. But one day the whole TRUTH will prevail!” he answered.

Recently, eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Tom unfollowed his wife Carla Abellana on Instagram but the actress still follows her husband. 

Fans of the couple were also intrigued after Tom posted a cryptic image on his Instagram story. He shared a silhouette of hands breaking free from handcuffs. 

Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin recently said that Carla is preparing for the annulment from Tom.

RELATED: Tom Rodriguez unfollows Carla Abellana, posts cryptic image about breaking free

