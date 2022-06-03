^

Tom Rodriguez unfollows Carla Abellana, posts cryptic image about breaking free

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 3, 2022 | 5:33pm
Tom Rodriguez unfollows Carla Abellana, posts cryptic image about breaking free
Actor Tom Rodriguez
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez returned to social media after a few months of hiatus.

Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Tom unfollowed his wife Carla Abellana on Instagram but the actress still follows her husband. 

Fans of the couple were also intrigued after Tom posted a cryptic image on his Instagram story. He shared a silhouette of hands breaking free from handcuffs. 

In Cristy Fermin's "Showbiz Now Na," the veteran showbiz columnist said that Carla is preparing for the annulment from Tom.

“Si Carla Abellana pala nagpapahanda na ng dokumento ng annulment. At tayo nga ay binigla. Pagka-kasal, tatlong buwan pa lang naghiwalay na. 'Di ba nakakalula 'yun?" she said. 

It can be recalled that Carla's father Rey "PJ" Abellana told Cristy that an alleged one night stand was the reason why the couple broke up. He, however, withdrew his statement after a few days. 

RELATED'Cheater, dishonest': Carla Abellana likes IG comments suggesting Tom Rodriguez cheated on her

CARLA ABELLANA

TOM RODRIGUEZ
Kate Moss parties with ex Johnny Depp in London; fans hoping for 'rekindled romance'

Kate Moss parties with ex Johnny Depp in London; fans hoping for 'rekindled romance'

By Marane A. Plaza | 10 hours ago
Supermodel Kate Moss appeared to have watched ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp's third concert performance in a row with British...
Entertainment
'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A past interview of Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre resurfaced online following her breakup with husband Jason Hernand...
Entertainment
Alleged 'third party' in Moira Dela Torre-Jason Hernandez split speaks up

Alleged 'third party' in Moira Dela Torre-Jason Hernandez split speaks up

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The man in the viral photo with singer Jason Hernandez broke his silence over allegations that he’s the third party...
Entertainment
'Okay na kami': Vice Ganda no longer expecting more 'It's Showtime' hosts after Anne, Jhong comeback

'Okay na kami': Vice Ganda no longer expecting more 'It's Showtime' hosts after Anne, Jhong comeback

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
After Anne Curtis and Jhong Hilario, Vice Ganda revealed that he doesn’t want any former host to return to “It’s...
Entertainment
'Iba 'yon': Jayson Gainza reacts to being mistaken as Moira Dela Torre's 'unfaithful' husband

'Iba 'yon': Jayson Gainza reacts to being mistaken as Moira Dela Torre's 'unfaithful' husband

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Comedian Jayson Gainza called out fans to clarify that he is a different Jayson after getting messages for breaking singer...
Entertainment
'Chef Sarah G': Sarah Geronimo obtains certificate to become pastry chef

'Chef Sarah G': Sarah Geronimo obtains certificate to become pastry chef

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Singer-actress Sarah Geronimo can now add baking to her resume after she received a merit certificate to officially become...
Entertainment
Elvis wedding crackdown leaves Las Vegas all shook up

Elvis wedding crackdown leaves Las Vegas all shook up

10 hours ago
Every year thousands of visitors to Las Vegas can't help falling in love -- at least long enough to get married by an Elvis...
Entertainment
Heard 'absolutely not' able to pay Depp $10.4 million in damages, says lawyer

Heard 'absolutely not' able to pay Depp $10.4 million in damages, says lawyer

10 hours ago
Actress Amber Heard is unable to pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp more than $10 million in damages, her lawyer said Thursday,...
Entertainment
