Tom Rodriguez unfollows Carla Abellana, posts cryptic image about breaking free

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez returned to social media after a few months of hiatus.

Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Tom unfollowed his wife Carla Abellana on Instagram but the actress still follows her husband.

Fans of the couple were also intrigued after Tom posted a cryptic image on his Instagram story. He shared a silhouette of hands breaking free from handcuffs.

In Cristy Fermin's "Showbiz Now Na," the veteran showbiz columnist said that Carla is preparing for the annulment from Tom.

“Si Carla Abellana pala nagpapahanda na ng dokumento ng annulment. At tayo nga ay binigla. Pagka-kasal, tatlong buwan pa lang naghiwalay na. 'Di ba nakakalula 'yun?" she said.

It can be recalled that Carla's father Rey "PJ" Abellana told Cristy that an alleged one night stand was the reason why the couple broke up. He, however, withdrew his statement after a few days.

