^

Entertainment

Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards update fans on 'Start-Up' team up

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 6, 2022 | 5:43pm
Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards update fans on 'Start-Up' team up
Kapuso stars Alden Richards and Bea Alonzo in the grand launch of Century Tuna Superbods 2022.
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso stars Alden Richards and Bea Alonzo gave an update on their upcoming teleserye “Start-Up,” the Philippine adaptation of the hit Korean series. 

In an interview with the media during the Century Tuna Superbods finalists presentation, Bea said the production is meticulous of the series to give fans the best experience. 

“Alam mo kasi hindi pa naman kami nakakalahati. Hinihimay nila masyado bawat eksena so wala pa sa kalahati,” Bea said.  

“May mga times na hindi ko pa nakakasama si Bea," Alden added. 

Bea also said that the last shooting day was the only taping that she had a sweet scene with Alden. 

“Kung mapapansin niyo sa first part ng Start-Up lagi lang nakamanman yung character ni Alden, laging from a far. So noong huling taping namin, doon lang kami nagkakaroon ng eksena na sweet,” Bea said.  

The Kapuso stars were also all praises for each other in terms of acting. 

“Tsaka alam mo yung pag-arte para siyang sayaw, may sarili kayong rhythm so parang easier,” Bea said.  

“Ako naman po, giver si Bea. When you act with Bea, para kayong nakasakay sa isang stream na dire-diretso lang,” Alden added.  

Bea also said that she’s glad that Alden is her “welcoming committee” to GMA-7. 

“Mas komportable. Since siya na yung official welcoming committee ko sa GMA, I feel na parang mayroon akong paninibago or first time kong ma-meet yung certain person, siya yung una kong natatanong, siya yung nagpapaliwanag sa akin sa mga bagay-bagay. So I'm lucky that he's beside me. He's such a wonderful human being,” Bea said. 

After going through hundreds of aspiring candidates from across the Philippines, Century Tuna Superbods 2022 officially kicked off the country’s most awaited and most prestigious health and fitness competition, during the exciting VIP Night highlighted by the presentation of 32 finalists and graced by no less than Superbods celebrity ambassadors Bea and Alden.

Held at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila, the official venue partner for this year’s competition, the event provided the opportunity for Bea and Alden to share their inspiring stories related to this year’s Century Tuna Superbods “Stay strong to Love strong” campaign message.

In the female category, the 16 finalists are Andrea Abalos, Christelle Abello, Michelle Arceo, Xandria Bautista, Sherlyn Doloriel, Lovely Elazegui, Querubin Gonzales, Pearl Gonzalez, Julia Mendoza, Nadia Mostoles, Chrystalle Omaga, Kerri Reilly, Selena Reyes, Mia Salisbury, Vienne Shirin and Kim Velasco.

The 16 male finalists are George Baker, Herson Barias, Kirk Bondad, James Borja, Wani Manotoc, Rj Lund, Paul Pedley, JC Perez, Gee Plamenco Jr., Patrick Ramirez, Lourd Ramos, Anjo Resurreccion, Julian Roxas, Jaime Santamaria, Daryl Soriano and Erik Visser.

RELATEDAlden Richards, Bea Alonzo's characters for Philippine remake of K-drama 'Start-Up' unveiled

ACTRESS BEA ALONZO

ALDEN RICHARDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Negros Occidental wins Miss World Philippines 2022; Clint Bondad's brother Kirk is Mr. World PH 2022

Negros Occidental wins Miss World Philippines 2022; Clint Bondad's brother Kirk is Mr. World PH 2022

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 9 hours ago
Gwendolyn Furniol of Negros Occidental bested 35 other hopefuls to win as Miss World Philippines 2022, the top crown among...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Top Gun' makes record as it again soars to top of US box office

'Top Gun' makes record as it again soars to top of US box office

7 hours ago
That "sensational" number for Paramount's long-awaited Tom Cruise sequel placed it among the top 10 highest-grossing...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Top Gun' makes record as it again soars to top of US box office

'Top Gun' makes record as it again soars to top of US box office

7 hours ago
That "sensational" number for Paramount's long-awaited Tom Cruise sequel placed it among the top 10 highest-grossing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Remembering Manang Inday: K-drama fan, caring friend and gem of a person

Remembering Manang Inday: K-drama fan, caring friend and gem of a person

By Pat-P Daza | 18 hours ago
The death of the Queen of Philippine movies Susan Roces on May 20 caught everyone by surprise because there was no news of...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I never cheated': Moira dela Torre breaks silence after split with Jason Hernandez

'I never cheated': Moira dela Torre breaks silence after split with Jason Hernandez

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Singer Moira Dela Torre has finally spoken up a couple of days after she and Jason Hernandez announced that they were ending...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Paris Hilton wins Best Reality Return at MTV Awards 2022

Paris Hilton wins Best Reality Return at MTV Awards 2022

By Marane A. Plaza | 49 minutes ago
Socialite and pioneer influencer Paris Hilton is back rocking the MTV Awards as she won the Best Reality Return award.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Saan ba ako nagkulang?': Moira asks self on breakup with Jason Hernandez

'Saan ba ako nagkulang?': Moira asks self on breakup with Jason Hernandez

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre turned emotional upon opening up about her breakup with husband Jason Hernandez. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Winwyn Marquez clarifies dad Joey Marquez's statement about getting married this year

Winwyn Marquez clarifies dad Joey Marquez's statement about getting married this year

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez clarified his father Joey Marquez’s statement that she’s getting married this year...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rez Cortez is Mang Kanor in upcoming film showing on newest Filipino streaming site

Rez Cortez is Mang Kanor in upcoming film showing on newest Filipino streaming site

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Veteran actor Rez Cortez will be playing Mang Kanor in the upcoming movie with the same title on the newest Filipino streaming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gabbi, Khalil merge mystery and romance in first primetime series together

Gabbi, Khalil merge mystery and romance in first primetime series together

By Jerry Donato | 18 hours ago
Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos, also known as GabLil, have something up their sleeve to pique everyone’s attention and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with