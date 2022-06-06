Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards update fans on 'Start-Up' team up

Kapuso stars Alden Richards and Bea Alonzo in the grand launch of Century Tuna Superbods 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso stars Alden Richards and Bea Alonzo gave an update on their upcoming teleserye “Start-Up,” the Philippine adaptation of the hit Korean series.

In an interview with the media during the Century Tuna Superbods finalists presentation, Bea said the production is meticulous of the series to give fans the best experience.

“Alam mo kasi hindi pa naman kami nakakalahati. Hinihimay nila masyado bawat eksena so wala pa sa kalahati,” Bea said.

“May mga times na hindi ko pa nakakasama si Bea," Alden added.

Bea also said that the last shooting day was the only taping that she had a sweet scene with Alden.

“Kung mapapansin niyo sa first part ng Start-Up lagi lang nakamanman yung character ni Alden, laging from a far. So noong huling taping namin, doon lang kami nagkakaroon ng eksena na sweet,” Bea said.

The Kapuso stars were also all praises for each other in terms of acting.

“Tsaka alam mo yung pag-arte para siyang sayaw, may sarili kayong rhythm so parang easier,” Bea said.

“Ako naman po, giver si Bea. When you act with Bea, para kayong nakasakay sa isang stream na dire-diretso lang,” Alden added.

Bea also said that she’s glad that Alden is her “welcoming committee” to GMA-7.

“Mas komportable. Since siya na yung official welcoming committee ko sa GMA, I feel na parang mayroon akong paninibago or first time kong ma-meet yung certain person, siya yung una kong natatanong, siya yung nagpapaliwanag sa akin sa mga bagay-bagay. So I'm lucky that he's beside me. He's such a wonderful human being,” Bea said.

After going through hundreds of aspiring candidates from across the Philippines, Century Tuna Superbods 2022 officially kicked off the country’s most awaited and most prestigious health and fitness competition, during the exciting VIP Night highlighted by the presentation of 32 finalists and graced by no less than Superbods celebrity ambassadors Bea and Alden.

Held at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila, the official venue partner for this year’s competition, the event provided the opportunity for Bea and Alden to share their inspiring stories related to this year’s Century Tuna Superbods “Stay strong to Love strong” campaign message.

In the female category, the 16 finalists are Andrea Abalos, Christelle Abello, Michelle Arceo, Xandria Bautista, Sherlyn Doloriel, Lovely Elazegui, Querubin Gonzales, Pearl Gonzalez, Julia Mendoza, Nadia Mostoles, Chrystalle Omaga, Kerri Reilly, Selena Reyes, Mia Salisbury, Vienne Shirin and Kim Velasco.

The 16 male finalists are George Baker, Herson Barias, Kirk Bondad, James Borja, Wani Manotoc, Rj Lund, Paul Pedley, JC Perez, Gee Plamenco Jr., Patrick Ramirez, Lourd Ramos, Anjo Resurreccion, Julian Roxas, Jaime Santamaria, Daryl Soriano and Erik Visser.

RELATED: Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo's characters for Philippine remake of K-drama 'Start-Up' unveiled