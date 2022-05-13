^

Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo's characters for Philippine remake of K-drama 'Start-Up' unveiled

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 13, 2022 | 2:35pm
Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo's characters for Philippine remake of K-drama 'Start-Up' unveiled
Scenes and behind-the-scenes of 'Start Up PH'
GMA News via YouTube, screenshots

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Network gave a sneak peek of actor Alden Richards as "Good Boy" in "Start Up PH," the Philippine adaptation of the 2020 hit Korean series "Start-Up."

During Nelson Canlas’ “24 Oras” report last Tuesday, viewers were treated with the actor's visual as the male lead.

Richards is playing the lead character opposite Bea Alonzo as Dani.

"'Di ako nahirapan. Madali lang din kasing pakibayan... We had many workshops... We talk a lot off-cam," Alden said of his preparations with Bea.

According to Bea, Alden is very playful and comfortable to work with on the set since GMA has been his home station ever since.

Also starring in the Philippine remake are Jeric Gonzales and Yasmien Kurdi, with Gina Alajar as Lola Joy, and alongside Kim Domingo, Royce Cabrera and Dos Quizon.

Reportedly, the Kapuso network production was given the creative control to reinterpret the Korean original story and localize it to suit the taste of Filipino viewers. Taping started last month.

