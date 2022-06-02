Alleged 'third party' in Moira Dela Torre-Jason Hernandez split speaks up

MANILA, Philippines — The man in the viral photo with singer Jason Hernandez broke his silence over allegations that he’s the third party that caused the breakup between Jason and singer Moira Dela Torre.

Mac Merla took to his Instagram account to debunk rumors that he has a relationship with Jason.

His viral photo with Jason began circulating in social media after the announcement of the breakup.

Mac clarified that he works with Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. and he is the handler of the couple.

"Just for the sake of clarity, for those who do not know us, I am Mac Merla of Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. I am the handler of Jason and Moira,” Mac said.

"This was taken during our flight to Dubai for Moira's event which was taken by Moira herself,” he added.

Mac asked the public to stop feasting on the breakup as his friends Moira and Jason are having a hard time now.

"This is a very difficult time and we continue to pray for both of them,” he said.

"Pakiusap ko lang sana sa inyo bilang malapit nilang kaibigan na sana umiwas na tayo sa mga speculations na hindi nakakatulong sa napakahirap na sitwasyon na pinagdaraanan ni Moi and Jason," he added.

Moira and Jason announced their breakup earlier this week.

RELATED: Moira Dela Torre, Jason Hernandez confirm breakup after 3 years of marriage