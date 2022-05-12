Mariz Ricketts makes acting coameback after 12 years

It’s always a delight to see veteran stars, who grace the small screen and showcase their talent with passion. That’s the case when one tunes in to GMA 7’s Apoy Sa Langit, directed by Laurice Guillen. Among them is Mariz Ricketts. She has resumed her acting on the Kapuso network after appearing in its shows like Dapat Ka Bang Mahalin? (starring Aljur Abrenica and Kris Bernal) and Ikaw Sana (with Jennylyn Mercado and Mark Herras in the lead roles).

“There were offers before but they didn’t materialize, hindi nag-pro-progress,” said Mariz, who entered show business as a singer and host, of her 12-year acting hiatus in a recent virtual press conference for the Afternoon Prime drama series. It also topbills Maricel Laxa and Zoren Legaspi and airs from Monday to Saturday after Eat, Bulaga. “This (project) came to me at the most perfect time. I was ready, my family was ready. Ronnie’s ready.” Mariz is wife to actor-director Ronnie Ricketts and they are blessed with two daughters, Marella and Raechelle.

“Alam ko naman yung set-up ngayon, ng bagong mundo ng taping, (it’s) lock-in and we’re still in the pandemic. Ronnie and I have embraced the challenge of (working in a bubble),” shared Mariz, who had to be away from her family because of the new system of taping a TV series. “It’s the first time na nagkahiwalay kami ng matagal, for 28 years na hindi kami naghihiwalay talaga.”

While working in a bubble, Mariz has found the creative process enjoyable and “you know nakakita ako ng second family dito sa grupo na ito (I have found a second family in this group of fellow creatives). I just feel this comeback (of mine) is really a blessing,” said she. “Everyone has been so warm and really supportive. I’m just very happy and very grateful. Sabi ko nga, eh, siguro ito na nga yung binigay ng Diyos sa akin.”

This latest manna from showbiz heaven has given her the opportunity to work with actor’s director Laurice.

“Then, I would be working with direk Laurice, sino nga ba yung hindi nangarap na talagang maka-trabaho at matuto sa kanya, sobrang masaya ako talaga,” said she, who, based on her answers alone, considers acting as a lifelong learning. “I’m really grateful, yun, naalalayan ako.”

“Madami akong napagdaanan na sabi ko nga ‘pag-uwi ko, mag-le-level up yung relationship namin ni Ronnie, every day ang dami kong stories sa kanya,” added she, “every day ang dami kong na-sha-share sa mga anak ko (Since I’ve gained new experiences and insights from working in the new normal, I think my relationship with Ronnie will level up because every day I have lots of stories to share with him and with my kids).”

Like Maricel, Mariz has the support of her family in accepting the Apoy Sa Langit project. “Yun din, sila rin yung nag-decide para sa akin when I told them about the offer,” said she. “They were saying, ‘Mommy, it’s your turn. Napalaki mo na kami (You have already raised us).’ Alam mo nag-ta-trabaho na silang lahat, si Ronnie rin (They are all working). Ang daming exciting na nangyari para sa akin na I know mag-le-level up yung relationship ko with my family. I’m just so grateful.”

As the Kapuso Afternoon Prime viewers know by this time, Mariz takes on the role of Blessie, best friend of Gemma, played by Maricel, who was the former’s co-host in the now defunct variety show GMA Supershow of the star builder German “Kuya Germs” Moreno. The two have reunited in the TV series.

“Nakakatuwa din na parang nung nag-start kami, yung friendship namin, magkalapit yung bahay namin, nung nag-start kami after naming mag-asawa,” shared Mariz some anecdote and added that after being neighbors for some time, she lived in another place. “Later part of our lives, ngayon magkapitbahay kami ulit (we have become neighbors again).” Then, they had begun to bond again and Mariz broached the idea of working in Apoy Sa Langit in one of their walking dates. Their friendship has crossed over from real to reel.

As for Mariz portraying Blessie, confidante of Maricel’s Gemma, the former had this to say: “I’m really enjoying it.”

Mariz and Maricel’s characters will be part of a narrative, as described by direk Laurice as “very well-written, very well-conceptualized.” It has an aspect that is about women empowerment, added she, who shared that “Gemma is in business, but she also has an advocacy for women’s rights, especially women who have been used and abused.” Gemma has to deal with the realities of having a cheating husband. She will go through and surpass them with the support of Blessie.

Also joining Mariz and Maricel in the ensemble acting are Carlos Siguion-Reyna, Mikee Quintos, Dave Bornea, Ramon Christopher Gutierrez, Patricia Ismael, Lianne Valentin, Coleen Paz, Celine Fajardo and Mio Maranan.