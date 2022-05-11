^

'Every week tinitimbang kami': Charlie Dizon recalls hardship as K-pop trainee

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 11, 2022 | 4:02pm

MANILA, Philippines —  As Kapamiya star Charlie Dizon starred in Philstar.com's fashion editorial shoot, the actress shared her personal experiences from her short stint as a K-pop trainee in South Korea.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Charlie revealed that while she had fun during her K-pop training days, conflict with visas was what stopped her from pushing further with her Korean idol aspirations. 

She shared that she got the opportunity by going through an audition organized by her former agency.

"Feeling ko kasi wala akong chance sa Philippines, so sabi ko magta-try ako sa Korea," she said.

"Sakto lang talaga September, nag-pray ako na sana may nagpa-audition ng September. Mega Network, 'yung dating kong agency, nagpa -audtion sila. Out of many, ako ang nakuha. Tapos nag-training po ako for almost nine months kasi balik-balik po (to and fro Manila and South Korea)," she narrated.

Dizon then bared that she was close to reaching her K-pop idol dreams, until she got issues with regard to her visa.

"Hanggang sa kukunan na ako ng working visa, eh 'yung contract ko kasi (for) trainee. 'Yung contract po kasi sa Korea, trainee (visa) muna tapos kapag na-launch ka (as K-pop star), tsaka siya magiging working (visa)," she added.

"Tapos ayaw ng POEA (Philippine Overseas Employment Administration), kasi first case po kasi 'yung nangyari sa akin na may working visa, pero trainee ang contract. So ayun, di po nag-match, so 'di na rin po pumayag 'yung parents ko. Kasi dapat gagawaan na nila ng paraan, kaso ayaw na ng parents ko."

She has, however, fond memories of being a K-pop trainee.

"Na-amaze ako sa training nila," she said. "Masaya po mag-training ng 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ng kanta, sayaw na parang po kami pumapasok sa school. Na-enjoy ko naman kasi 'yun ang gusto ko talaga gawin."

She said that pressure on maintaining weight was one of the challenges as a K-pop trainee.

"Pero ayun nga 'yung pressure, 'yung diet. As in every week, tinitimbang talaga kami," she said.

Today, Charlie is one of the young, sought-after Filipina actors in the Philippines, celebrated for her role in the movie "Fan Girl," through which she was hailed as Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Best Actress. — Produced and styled by Deni Bernardo, video by Deejae Dumlao, photos by Jazmin Tabuena, clothes and accessories by SHEIN, makeup by Marben Talanay, shot on location at Summit Greenhills Hotel

