Bea Alonzo, Shaina Magdayao join 'Four Sisters and a Wedding' co-star Angel Locsin in supporting Leni Robredo

A scene from "Four Sisters and a Wedding" shows Shaina Magdayao and Bea Alonzo.

CEBU, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo joins the multitude of celebrities backing the presidential candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo as the 2022 elections draws near.

Bea posted on Instagram a blank white post, captioning it with a list of reasons what Filipinos deserve.

The actress ended the caption with "Ang boto ko ay para sa Pilipino" coupled with a pink flower emoji and the hashtag #IpanaloNa10ParaSaBayan, both associated with Leni's campaign.

A few days earlier Kapamilya actress Shaina Magdayao also expressed her support for Leni, posting on Instagram a photo of herself with a pink flower behind her ear.

Pink is the color utilized by Leni's team and the thousands of volunteers nationwide organizing mass efforts like sorties, house-to-house visitations and flash mobs.

Shaina captioned her flower post with "Ako si Shaina Magdayao. Pilipino. Taxpayer. At gusto ko ng bukas na kulay rosas," with the hashtags #LetLeniLead2022 and #KulayRosasAngBukas

Both Bea and Shaina starred with Angel Locsin, who has long backed Leni's candidacy and appeared in several of her rallies, as three of the titular characters in the hit 2013 Filipino film "Four Sisters and a Wedding."

The fourth sister was portrayed by former "Pinoy Big Brother" host Toni Gonzaga, who is backing the candidacy of Leni's rival Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Their co-star Enchong Dee, whose character's wedding is the story of the movie, expressed support for Leni as early as October 2021 when the vice president filed her candidacy.

Meanwhile Coney Reyes, who plays the mother of the siblings in the film, has been focused on supporting the re-election bid of her son, Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto.