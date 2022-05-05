^

Kris Aquino not permitted by doctors to fly abroad due to high blood pressure

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 5, 2022 | 2:24pm
Kris Aquino not permitted by doctors to fly abroad due to high blood pressure
Kris Aquino in a video posted on her Instagram account on March 2, 2022.
Kris Aquino via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Kris Aquino was barred from leaving the country by her doctors because of high blood pressure. 

In Angel Locsin's Instagram account, Kris shared about her current health condition in a comment, saying her doctors did not permit her to take long flights. 

“Gel, ikaw kasi, last night sinabi mo na ‘sana hindi ka pa makatuloy, Ate…’ I said, ‘Gel please don’t be mean, you know kailangan na talaga’ then you said: ‘sorry Ate, selfish ako, di pa ko ready mag let go,’” Kris wrote. 

Kris said that she was already in the airport with sons Josh and Bimby when her doctors didn’t clear her to travel. 
 

“Grabe, your gift of, I don’t know if premonition or pang-awat, true enough nasa airport na si kuya Josh, Bimb and Rochelle. My doctors didn’t clear me to travel. 140/92 waking [blood pressure], 136/93 pa rin until now… hindi ko kakayanin yung long haul flight,” she said.

“Nag-asthma attack last night, more than 6 weeks of chronic sinusitis, na lang sobra sobra ang pagkabilib at pag love ko sayo. But please makakadalaw ka naman diba?” she added.  

Angel replied in the comment section that she will visit Kris soon.  

“Omg ate sorry! Nandito pa ako sa Cebu ate! Visit kita agad," Angel said.

Kris was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease last 2018. Since then, she has been undergoing medical test and treatments.

RELATED: Kris Aquino to fly abroad for health treatment
 

