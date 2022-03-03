^

Kris Aquino to fly abroad for health treatment

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 3, 2022 | 2:39pm
Kris Aquino to fly abroad for health treatment
Kris Aquino in a video posted on her Instagram account on March 2, 2022.
Kris Aquino via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino shared the latest developments of her health to her fans on social media. 

In her Instagram account, Kris posted a video of her saying the first Xolair injection to her was a success. 

“Kinaya ko the full dose,” Kris wrote. 

“For the privacy of my doctors let me say thank you using their 1st names: Dr. Hazel, Dr. Katcee, Dr. Nikki, and Dr. Cricket… nurse Eloi is back & nurse Bianca came para magbantay,” she added.  

She also thanked her friends for taking care of her. 

She wrote, “Of course present my 2 closest friends hindi related by blood BUT i love like sisters, @annebinay and Cong @lenalonte.”  

“Nakatutok siempre si @alvingagui @rochelleahorro @attygideon, Mike, Jeff, Andy, John, Laica, Rose, and Check,” she added. 

Kris also thanked her sons Josh and Bimby, saying they updated their aunt Ballsy every day. 

“And katabi ko #bestsonsever kuya josh & bimb. Yes, that’s why May tita Ballsy, we were updating my Ate every step of the way,” she said. 

The host also said that her scheduled next shot is on March 13 then will fly abroad for the treatment. 

“Thank you for your prayers- supposed to rest this week, then March 13 ang next shot- then after 5 days, praying nothing goes wrong, we finally go abroad & i continue my next doses of Xolair and finally tackle my autoimmune and other important health problems. In case magtatanong kayo, still just 85 pounds (38.5 kg)m,” she said. 

“Good night & God bless you all. P.S. nurse Eloi was giving me diphenhydramine shots for my chronic urticaria, last night. Sanay na ko. Kailangan talaga kasi. Thank you for being part of my road to wellness & hopefully better quality of life journey w/ me,” she added. 

RELATED'Cancer ruled out': Kris Aquino gives update on health status, sends prayers for cousin Charlie Cojuangco

