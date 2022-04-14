Ely Buendia camp reminds politicians not to use songs for campaign without permission

Musician Ely Buendia in an image posted on Instagram on 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Ely Buendia's management reminded politicians not to use the artist's songs for campaign without consent.

In a report by ANCX, Ely's manager Diane Ventura said that some of the election candidates are using Ely's song without their permission.

“In response to queries as to the usage of any of Ely’s compositions including ‘Pare Ko’ – we’ve only bestowed explicit and unequivocal permission to use Ely’s songs upon Leni-Kiko’s campaign and at no cost,” Dianne said.

“All others did not and do not have our permission or consent," she added.

Ely is known supporter of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

The Original Pilipino Music icon performed in the campaign sortie of the tandem in Iloilo last February singing the Eraserheads classics “Pare Ko,” “Alapaap,” and “Ligaya.”

