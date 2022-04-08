^

Ely Buendia fires back at bashers lecturing him about tax

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 8, 2022 | 12:47pm
Ely Buendia fires back at bashers lecturing him about tax
Rock icon Ely Buendia
Ely Buendia via Instagram, photo by @myktography

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Ely Buendia slammed bashers lecturing him about taxation. 

In his Twitter account, Ely said those bashers schooling him about tax can’t tell what fake news is and what’s not. 

“Good news, andami palang tax experts at lexicographers sa Pilipinas, they wasted no time in schooling me with their vast knowledge of tax laws and definitions of elitism,” Ely wrote. 

“Yun nga lang bad news is they can’t tell what’s fake and what’s not,” he added.

 

 

His tweet came after he called out the Bureau of Internal Revenue for failing to collect the P203 billion estate tax from the Marcos family. 

“When the BIR can’t even do anything about certain individuals who owe us tons of money, isn’t that the very definition of elitism? Fight me,” he wrote. 

 

 

“Andaming nagdi-defend sa mayayaman pero tahimik pag yung mahihirap ang kinukulong, pinapatay na walang laban at due process,” he wrote in another tweet. 

Last month, Ely performed in a grand elections campaign rally in Iloilo, singing classic songs from his '90s band Eraserheads. 

