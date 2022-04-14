Instagram official? Isabel Santos calls John Lloyd Cruz 'BB'

MANILA, Philippines — Artist Isabel Santos finally posted photos of rumored boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz facing the camera.

In her Instagram account, Isabel posted photos of John Lloyd holding a dog.

"Bb 1, bb2," she captioned the post that seemed to confirm that the two are dating.

This is the first time Isabel posted a photo of the actor facing the camera. It can be recalled that Isabel posted photos of what seemed to be John Lloyd's back in her Instagram account previously.

Rumors about alleged romance between John Lloyd and Isabel began when the latter posted a photo of a man taking care of her dogs last November. She also posted a photo of John Lloyd in an art gallery. Another post showed her in a lockdown quarantine with an unidentified man who seemed to resemble John Lloyd.

They were also reportedly seen together at the Christimas party of Crown Artist Management owned by John Lloyd's talent manager, Maja Salvador.

Isabel is the daughter of contemporary Filipino artists Soler and Mona Santos.

RELATED: John Lloyd Cruz allegedly dating artist Isabel Santos