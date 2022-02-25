

















































 
























John Lloyd Cruz allegedly dating artist Isabel Santos
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 25, 2022 | 9:48am





 

Actor John Lloyd Cruz; artist Isabel Santos
ABS-CBN / Released; @josephpascualphoto, GenT via Isabel Santos' IG
 


MANILA, Philippines — Artist Isabel Santos fueled speculations that she and actor John Lloyd Cruz are playing sweet music together because of recent social media posts.


In her Instagram account, Isabel posted photos of John Lloyd and his son Elias.


"Saw the river meet the sea,” Isabel captioned the post.


Isabel also posted photos of John Lloyd and Elias on her IG story and what seemed to be a photo of John Lloyd from a distance.


 








 








 


The romance rumors between John Lloyd and Isabel began when Isabel posted a photo of a man taking care of her dogs last November. She also posted a photo of John Lloyd in an art gallery. Another post showed her in a lockdown quarantine with an indentified man that seemed to resemble John Lloyd.


 








 


They were also reportedly seen together at the Christimas party of Crown Artist Management owned by John Lloyd's talent manager, Maja Salvador.


Isabel is the daughter of contemporary Filipino artists Soler and Mona Santos.


RELATED: Just like the movies? John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo admit to being ‘soulmates’


 










 









