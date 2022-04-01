^

Miss World Philippines opens 2022 pageant season with new brand campaign

Earl D.C. Bracamonte
April 1, 2022
Miss World Philippines opens 2022 pageant season with new brand campaign
Miss World Philippines 2021 winners
MANILA, Philippines — The Miss World Philippines (MWP) organization recently announced the beginning of its 2022 pageant season and the launching of its revitalized slogan, #ExceptionallyEmpoweredFilipina.

With more than just being a celebration of exceptional beauty, substance, and purpose, the MWP pageant has stood out for championing more relevant advocacies, which have empowered its winning queens to harness their collective energies in the furtherance of their various campaigns, which have, so far, included such relevant issues as cyber bullying, mental health, cancel culture, suicide prevention, gender equality, and environmental awareness, among many others.

"The past two years have given us ample time to rethink our strategies, and we feel that a rebranding can do so much to heighten our imaging and marketing potentials, and I'm very proud that our team has churned out a creative synergy that would take us to even unprecedented heights this year," enthused national director Arnold L. Vegafria.

Taking its cue from Miss World Organization chief executive officer Julia Morley's inspiring precedent, the MWP organization hopes to further its noble causes for women empowerment by writing its own unique narrative with its new brand campaign.

"Our reigning queens and our new batch of delegates will be showing the world what an #ExceptionallyEmpoweredFilipina is all about! MWP is a platform that uplifts the life of many. Let's show full support to our queens in their respective pageant journeys. MWP will be more exciting this year," intoned MWP organization vice-president Ryan Ros Calmante.

This early, the brand makeover has already caught the attention of keen pageant fans and supporters. With eye-catching fashion templates on its social media pages, the MWP organization has obviously rewritten it's style bible, utilizing slicker layouts and more engaging content.

The organization's rebranding comes at a very opportune time as it announced the screening period for the search of the 2022 batch of aspirants with the final elimination date marked on April 19.

The #ExceptionallyEmpoweredFilipina brand campaign launch also coincided with the celebration of International Women's Month this March. Like last year, the titles up for grabs are the Miss World Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, Miss Supranational Philippines, Miss Eco Philippines, Miss Eco Teen Philippines, Miss Multinational Philippines, Miss Tourism Philippines, and Miss Environment Philippines. The Miss World-Philippines 2022 coronation night is slated to happen on June 5 in SM Mall of Asia Arena. Stay tuned!

