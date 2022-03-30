Janine Gutierrez, Paulo Avelino share photos of US trip

Rumored couple Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino in Ogie Alcasid US concert on March 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino shared images of a mystery lady on social media.

In his Instagram account, Paulo posted two photos of the mystery lady on the beach.

He didn't caption the post but his followers believed that it was his rumored girlfriend Janine Gutierrez.

Paulo and Janine are together in the United States to join Ogie Alcasid in his concert.

Janine, meanwhile, posted a photo of her with Paulo on stage at the concert.

“Our first night with Sir @ogiealcasid for OA Sa Love in the USA! Thank you Glendale, CA for being so welcoming and starting our concert tour on a high! ILY,” Janine wrote.

Last January, Paulo revealed that he is just waiting for Janine to be ready for him to court her.

"Si Janine lang naman hinihintay lagi e. So tignan natin kung hindi kami masyadong busy this year. May sari-sarili din kaming gagawin for this year,” he said.

Paulo revealed in the previous press conference of the series that he and Janine had a dating history before the actress' relationship with Rayver.

"Kasi, parang… kumbaga… alam ko, itatanggi na naman ako ni Janine. Lumabas na kami dati, hindi lang…" Paulo said.

"Kung mangyayari ngayon, kung ngayon ang pagkakataon na ito na single siya and single din ako, e, di… OK," he added.

