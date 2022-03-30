^

Entertainment

Janine Gutierrez, Paulo Avelino share photos of US trip

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 30, 2022 | 3:48pm
Janine Gutierrez, Paulo Avelino share photos of US trip
Rumored couple Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino in Ogie Alcasid US concert on March 2022.
ShotbyLester via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino shared images of a mystery lady on social media. 

In his Instagram account, Paulo posted two photos of the mystery lady on the beach. 

He didn't caption the post but his followers believed that it was his rumored girlfriend Janine Gutierrez. 

Paulo and Janine are together in the United States to join Ogie Alcasid in his concert. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paulo Avelino (@pauavelino)

 

Janine, meanwhile, posted a photo of her with Paulo on stage at the concert. 

“Our first night with Sir @ogiealcasid for OA Sa Love in the USA! Thank you Glendale, CA for being so welcoming and starting our concert tour on a high! ILY,” Janine wrote. 

Last January, Paulo revealed that he is just waiting for Janine to be ready for him to court her. 

"Si Janine lang naman hinihintay lagi e. So tignan natin kung hindi kami masyadong busy this year. May sari-sarili din kaming gagawin for this year,” he said.  

 

 

Paulo revealed in the previous press conference of the series that he and Janine had a dating history before the actress' relationship with Rayver. 

"Kasi, parang… kumbaga… alam ko, itatanggi na naman ako ni Janine. Lumabas na kami dati, hindi lang…" Paulo said.

"Kung mangyayari ngayon, kung ngayon ang pagkakataon na ito na single siya and single din ako, e, di… OK," he added.

RELATED: Rumored couple Janine Gutierrez, Paulo Avelino to join US concert tour
 

JANINE GUTIEREZ

PAULO AVELINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Sinong ex?': Kris Aquino's 3 ex-lovers in 1 party, asked which one is in 'parinig'

'Sinong ex?': Kris Aquino's 3 ex-lovers in 1 party, asked which one is in 'parinig'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Controversial director Darryl Yap asked "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino who was her ex-boyfriend that she mentioned not to...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Sinong ex?': Kris Aquino's 3 ex-lovers in 1 party, asked which one is in 'parinig'

'Sinong ex?': Kris Aquino's 3 ex-lovers in 1 party, asked which one is in 'parinig'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Controversial director Darryl Yap asked "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino who was her ex-boyfriend that she mentioned not to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence, Oscars' TV ratings soar after slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence, Oscars' TV ratings soar after slap

8 hours ago
Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram on Tuesday in her first public comments since husband Will Smith slapped comic Chris...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence, Oscars' TV ratings soar after slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence, Oscars' TV ratings soar after slap

8 hours ago
Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram on Tuesday in her first public comments since husband Will Smith slapped comic Chris...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Goblin' Philippine adaptation in the works, says Gong Yoo lookalike David Chua
Exclusive

'Goblin' Philippine adaptation in the works, says Gong Yoo lookalike David Chua

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Actor and producer David Chua revealed that the Filipino adaptation of hit classic Korean series “Goblin” is in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray unveils Madame Tussauds Singapore wax figure

Catriona Gray unveils Madame Tussauds Singapore wax figure

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is the latest Filipino to have a wax figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Women's Month: Bride-to-be Son Ye Jin shares beauty, acting secrets

Women's Month: Bride-to-be Son Ye Jin shares beauty, acting secrets

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 hour ago
"Crash Landing On You" (CLOY) superstar Son Ye Jin shared her favorite beauty secret.
Entertainment
fbtw
Rufa Mae Quinto shares glimpse of new Manila home

Rufa Mae Quinto shares glimpse of new Manila home

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto gave a glimpse of her new home in the Philippines.
Entertainment
fbtw
Women's Month: Lady Gaga, Liza Minnelli's Oscars 2022 moment wins netizens' hearts

Women's Month: Lady Gaga, Liza Minnelli's Oscars 2022 moment wins netizens' hearts

By Marane A. Plaza | 3 hours ago
The recently held 94th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California may be a little chaotic, but...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with