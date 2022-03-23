^

Entertainment

Why it took 18 years for Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles to be engaged

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 23, 2022 | 9:05am
Why it took 18 years for Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles to be engaged
Celebrity couple Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles in an image posted on Instagram on March 22, 2022.
Troy Montero via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — After 18 years of being together, celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero are now engaged. 

In his Instagram account, Troy shared photos of him and Aubrey kayaking, showing the actress' engagement ring. 

“Together 18 years, Engaged 8 hours… Here’s to Forever with you!” Troy wrote in the caption. 

Celebrities such as Gretchen Ho, Marc Nelson, Maui Taylor, Iza Calzado, Daniel Matsunaga, Yasmin Kurdi and Meg Imperial, to name a few, congratulated the couple. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Troy Montero (@troymontero)

 

“So happy for you guys!!!!" Iza commented. 

“Finally! Congrats you two," Maui wrote. 

Aubrey and Troy are in Boracay for a month to show their kids the island life. 

They celebrated their 18th anniversary last September. 

The couple has two children, Hunter and Rocket.

In a 2017 exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Aubrey disclosed that marriage, actually, never left her and Troy’s mind.

“Lagi naming napag-uusapan. It’s just that kung saan, kung dito or sa States,” she said.

According to her, citizenship and whether she or Troy and their sons (Aubrey has a son from a previous relationship and now has a son and a daughter with Troy) should stay in Manila or in America are the usual problems they face whenever they hear the word “wedding,” especially now that she has businesses to look after in Manila. 

RELATEDAubrey Miles, Troy Montero celebrate 18 'delicious' years, share relationship secrets

AUBREY MILES-TROY MONTERO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ana Jalandoni, Kit Thompson unfollow, delete each other's photos on Instagram

Ana Jalandoni, Kit Thompson unfollow, delete each other's photos on Instagram

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
Showbiz newcomer Ana Jalandoni removed all of her photos with actor Kit Thompson from her Instagram page after the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ana Jalandoni speaks up on alleged beating by Kit Thompson

Ana Jalandoni speaks up on alleged beating by Kit Thompson

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Showbiz newcomer Ana Jalandoni shared her sentiment on the alleged beating by her boyfriend Kit Thompson. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Swimsuit Challenge winners announced

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Swimsuit Challenge winners announced

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) organization announced the Top 3 winners of its Swimsuit Challenge.
Entertainment
fbtw
PNP corrects earlier statement, says violence not condoned in Kit Thompson-Ana Jalandoni case

PNP corrects earlier statement, says violence not condoned in Kit Thompson-Ana Jalandoni case

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
The Philippine National Police released its latest statement regarding the alleged beating incident of actor Kit Thompson...
Entertainment
fbtw
PNP corrects earlier statement, says violence not condoned in Kit Thompson-Ana Jalandoni case

PNP corrects earlier statement, says violence not condoned in Kit Thompson-Ana Jalandoni case

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
The Philippine National Police released its latest statement regarding the alleged beating incident of actor Kit Thompson...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Women's Month: Binibining Pilipinas queens show fitness routine; Samantha Panlilio signs with Viva

Women's Month: Binibining Pilipinas queens show fitness routine; Samantha Panlilio signs with Viva

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 24 minutes ago
The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) gathered some of its reigning queens to celebrate International Women's Month...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I was the third party': Regine Velasquez recalls start of relationship with Ogie Alcasid

'I was the third party': Regine Velasquez recalls start of relationship with Ogie Alcasid

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez turned emotional upon recalling that she’s the third party of the now her husband...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Bianca Gonzalez Intal shares free app teaching kids about Filipino culture
Exclusive

WATCH: Bianca Gonzalez Intal shares free app teaching kids about Filipino culture

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
For TV host Bianca Gonzales and her husband, cager JC Intal, visiting museums is a fun way to educate their daughters, Lucia...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 candidate accused of blackfishing

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 candidate accused of blackfishing

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 20 hours ago
One of the top 50 candidates at this year's batch of Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) hopefuls is embroiled in a race is...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marilyn Monroe Warhol art tipped to become most expensive 20th century artwork

Marilyn Monroe Warhol art tipped to become most expensive 20th century artwork

By Peter Hutchison | 22 hours ago
The auction house said it expects Warhol's 1964 "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" to become the most expensive...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with