Why it took 18 years for Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles to be engaged

Celebrity couple Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles in an image posted on Instagram on March 22, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — After 18 years of being together, celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero are now engaged.

In his Instagram account, Troy shared photos of him and Aubrey kayaking, showing the actress' engagement ring.

“Together 18 years, Engaged 8 hours… Here’s to Forever with you!” Troy wrote in the caption.

Celebrities such as Gretchen Ho, Marc Nelson, Maui Taylor, Iza Calzado, Daniel Matsunaga, Yasmin Kurdi and Meg Imperial, to name a few, congratulated the couple.

“So happy for you guys!!!!" Iza commented.

“Finally! Congrats you two," Maui wrote.

Aubrey and Troy are in Boracay for a month to show their kids the island life.

They celebrated their 18th anniversary last September.

The couple has two children, Hunter and Rocket.

In a 2017 exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Aubrey disclosed that marriage, actually, never left her and Troy’s mind.

“Lagi naming napag-uusapan. It’s just that kung saan, kung dito or sa States,” she said.

According to her, citizenship and whether she or Troy and their sons (Aubrey has a son from a previous relationship and now has a son and a daughter with Troy) should stay in Manila or in America are the usual problems they face whenever they hear the word “wedding,” especially now that she has businesses to look after in Manila.

