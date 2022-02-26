

















































 
























Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay travel to Africa for honeymoon
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 26, 2022 | 2:10pm





 
Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay travel to Africa for honeymoon
Celebrity couple Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna
Derek Ramsay via Instagram
 


ZAMBALES, Philippines — After tying the knot three months ago, celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay are finally having their honeymoon in Africa.


On Instagram, Ellen posted photos of her with Derek and John Lloyd Cruz's son, Elias.








"Honeymoon pero naai baon + referee," she captioned the post.


In her recent question and answer segment on Instagram, Ellen expressed her desire to have a child with Derek.


"When we are both ready, dai, it will happen. Chill," she told an Instagram user.


Ellen and Derek tied the knot in Bagac, Bataan in November last year nine months after confirming their relationship.


Derek proposed to Ellen in March 2021 after two months of their relationship.


 










 









