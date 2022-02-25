'Cancer ruled out': Kris Aquino gives update on health status, sends prayers for cousin Charlie Cojuangco

In an image posted on her Instagram account on January 12, 2022, Kris Aquino was being check by her nurse.

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino gave her fans a detailed update on her current health status.

Recently, "The Queen of All Media" has been uploading videos of her medical check-up routines with specialists on Instagram and Facebook. Kris revealed in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, an autoimmune disease.

The actress revealed on February 23 that she's going through some tests before she flies abroad for further treatments.

She wrote, "I spent the whole afternoon here in our unit in consultation with 2 young doctors- for their privacy i won’t name them- they are sisters in law who are both allergy specialists… marami akong health problems at present but para ma confirm how serious they are, kailangan unahin namin yung pinaka malaking hadlang, my allergies and my chronic urticaria. Hindi kasi alam how i’ll react to the dyes needed for tests like CT SCAN, MRI, and lahat ng may -gram sa ending."

After the tests, she shared that cancer has been ruled out. "For us na lang yung autoimmune + other health issues ko, better for me to FOCUS on what’s GOOD: cancer is ruled out, kidney function is okay, sugar is fine (meaning no diabetes), and so far liver function is okay considering all my maintenance meds. "

She added, "We just finished this blood test 30 minutes ago to see kung viable candidate ako for the treatment i want to try, before we go abroad. Thank you, Jessica- my favorite med tech from St. Luke’s BGC. Sobrang daming dapat ma THANK YOU but aangal kayo na ang haba ng caption ko. So for now, God bless us, Good Night & #lovelovelove."

She also extended her gratitude to her supporters, as well as sent prayers for those left behind by her cousin, Charlie Cojuangco.

"Thank you for all your prayers & kind well wishes, but let’s continue praying not just for me BUT for all my loved ones: my family- my sisters, brothers-in-law, mga pamangkin and PLEASE, my 2 sons, Kuya Josh & Bimb.

"My prayers & sympathy to all those my cousin Charlie Cojuangco left behind, (most especially to my Manang Lisa.)," she said.

