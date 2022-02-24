

















































 
























Entertainment
 
Sharon Cuneta mourns death of ex-fiance Charlie Cojuangco
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 24, 2022 | 8:29am





 
Sharon Cuneta mourns death of ex-fiance Charlie Cojuangco
Sharon in a scene from 'Kuwaresma'
Reality Entertainment
 


MANILA, Philippines — Sharon Cuneta shared her grief over the passing of Tarlac congressman and ex-fiance Carlos "Charlie" Cojuangco. 


The Megastar said that it was his husband Sen. Kiko Pangilinan who broke the news to her, saying, "It was Kiko who told me of your passing as we were in the car on our way to another campaign yesterday, and I thank God my dear husband understood and comforted me as my knees went weak and I suddenly became too quiet in my state of shock."  


The son of billionaire Eduardo "Danding" Cojuangco died last February 22 due to an attack of brain aneursym. He was 58.


According to reports, Cojuangco was at the Clark International Speedway in Pampanga when he suffered from the attack last October 27, 2021. Charlie just got married to China Jocson last October in both civil and church wedding ceremonies.


 








 


In her February 23 Instagram post, Sharon expressed on social media her sadness, "I had never lost someone I was extremely close to and who was a big part of my life before, much less an ex-fiancé, until yesterday. So sudden. So unexpected. Too young."


Cuneta further shared her good times with Cojuanco, "Dear Charlie, thank you for making me fall in love with Pontevedra, beautiful Balbina, Manang Inyi and the other girls who took such good care of me whenever I was there. Thank you for all the meals we shared as former partners-in-food - and being a great shot as my partner in firing guns. For taking such good care of me."


She also expressed her love to Charlie's family.


"Most of all, thank you for the family I gained because of you: Tito Danding who treated me like a daughter, Tita Gretchen who is still 'Mom' to me whenever I once in a while see her in our building, Abuelita Nuning who never failed to show me how much she loved me even long after 'us,' even taking care of me in Baguio as I shot 'Ngayon at Kailanman,' and always, always, at her beautiful home on Roberts in Pasay; Manong Mark, Manang Kimi, all the nieces and nephews, my ever-loving sister Manang Lisa and forever my beloved sister no matter what, Manang Tina and her Mike, my beloved Manong."


Sharon narrated that although she did not end up with her ex-fiance, she was happy for him to find his first wife, Rio Diaz.


"Though we didn’t make it together, I was so happy when you found your Rio and my heart broke for you when you lost her," she said.


She also sent her thoughts to Charlie's new wife. "I was happy for you when you remarried, and shocked when just a few weeks later, 'THAT' happened (I have no business giving details here), and feel for your new wife." 


"Rest now, Carlos. No more pain, stress, init-ulo, problems. I know you are reunited with Rio in heaven and I will pray for your Claudia and Jaime as they ace the future without you both… Be happy in God’s loving arms. Our deepest condolences to the whole Cojuangco family, especially Mrs. Charlie Cojuangco," she said.


RELATED: 'Hollywood, here come the PINOYS!': Sharon Cuneta to star in Hollywood movie 'The Mango Bride'


 










 









