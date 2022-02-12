

















































 
























Guji Lorenzana finds new purpose as YouTube content creator
 


Jerry Donato - The Philippine Star
February 12, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Guji Lorenzana finds new purpose as YouTube content creator
Away from the mainstream entertainment scene, Guji is a YouTube content creator. He says, ‘As a creator, it feels good to see the results of something that you personally created. I think being a YouTube (content) creator is an extension of my career. I wear many hats, but this is a part of me that gives (everyone) a peek into who Guji Lorenzana is.
Belonging to the YouTube NextUp 2021 circle of winners is the latest feather on Guji Lorenzana’s cap. It acknowledges his commitment and consistency to produce videos that give all and sundry a glimpse into the artist’s life away from the mainstream entertainment scene.


His YouTube channel is an extension of his career as a creative, who, among the many facets of his life, shares daily routines and precious moments of a family man, and croons songs straight from the heart. Through his content, Guji has kept the support of fans and gained new followers.


“There’s a lot of ways to do that,” said the TV-movie-theater and recording star on engaging audiences in a recent one-on-one, via Zoom, with this paper. “We learned a lot of those things from our workshop, (given by) YouTube Next(Up), like how to sustain views, how to sustain people that are viewing it (the video content and how to make them) stay there and watch.”


YouTube NextUp, the competition that spotlights and supports the development of local up-and-coming YouTube content creators, invited Guji and fellow winners for an online Creator Camp. By listening to the stories of former winners, YouTube stars and experts from this field of new media entertainment, Guji had gained new insights about his craft, which involves creating and curating content for his subscribers.


“I think one of the most important things is to stay authentic,” shared he. “That’s why in my (channel), even though I do the music thing… I really want to show the family side also. I really want to highlight the fact… that I travel, that I’m cooking and that I’m feeding my kids because I think the ones that will go back (to my channel and their reason for doing so) is not always about the type of the topic or the title. They will come back if they see themselves in me, if they can relate to the fact that I’m a real person also, not just a creator, not just an artista, that Guji Lorenzana is really a father, he’s a person. He is just like you and me. I’m always focusing on my being daddy and being Guji in what I do.”


That explains the charm of his content and authenticity is something the content creator aspires to present in each video he makes and uploads.


“To be honest, the competition is very tough because there’s so many people there now online, there’s so many platforms, there’s so many talented people out there,” said Guji and added that showbiz has helped him in giving this endeavor a try and finding his place in it, “but I think in order to stay relevant is, you really have to be consistent. You really have to be yourself and be authentic.”


Yes, Guji has already established his presence in the platform, but he also has other wishes for himself, like gaining more followers to entertain and engage with.


“I’m confident that because of YouTube, more doors will open for me in the other avenues for my career,” said he, who considered the YouTube NextUp experience humbling.


“We’re all on the same level,” added Guji, “(the participants were) so diverse, ang daming mga talented creators that were part of it. We’re all from different parts of life. We have someone who does fitness. We have someone who takes care of chickens. We’re all friends now… When I went there, I realized we were all on the same boat. It really humbled me that I was able to learn so much… about being a better creator and leveling up my videos and content. I’m just more excited now coming from that experience to be better, to create better videos, to create better content.”


The mainstream artist in Guji knows the value of having a dedicated people behind managing his career. He is grateful for them and the stations that have propelled his then promising career. However, being a content creator on YouTube is a different game, with its unique system of doing things.


“It’s very comforting to know that as a creator, you’re really in charge of your branding,” said he. “It’s nice to know as a content creator, you’re able to navigate everything and if you’re passionate about what you do, and if there’s specially something, like me, music, if I really want to focus on music, I can. If I want to focus on the family, I can. Yun yung maganda duon, I can create episodes on my channel about my life and (the) different aspects of my life… As a creator, it feels good to see the results of something that you personally created. I think being a YouTube (content) creator is an extension of my career. I wear many hats, but this is a part of me that gives (everyone) a peek into who Guji Lorenzana is.”


With that, Guji will continue to cross over from mainstream media to new media and back. That’s perhaps the creative scene now as well as in the future for this content creator.


Said he, “Hopefully, it (my work) will also inspire (people) to be creators. If they have the talent, do not give up on their talent kasi marami tayong avenues to showcase who we are… I’m just excited to see what will happen next.”


