Champ Lui Pio marries non-showbiz partner
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 25, 2022 | 5:52pm





 
Champ Lui Pio marries non-showbiz partner
Champ Lui Pio and wife Claire Nery with their son Caden
Champ Lui Pio via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — Hale vocalist Champ Lui Pio tied the knot with his partner Claire Nery on Monday. 


In his Instagram account, Champ posted photos of their wedding ceremony held in St. James the Great Parish in Alabang. 



"Mr & Mrs Lui Pio," he captioned the post. 


In another post, Champ shared photos with their son Caden. 


 








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by Champ Lui Pio (@champluipio)







 


Celebrities such as Yasmien Kurdi and Kaila Estrada congratulated the couple. 


 








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by Champ Lui Pio (@champluipio)







 


The couple got engaged in 2018. They welcomed their son in October 2019.

 


 










 









