Champ Lui Pio marries non-showbiz partner

Champ Lui Pio and wife Claire Nery with their son Caden

MANILA, Philippines — Hale vocalist Champ Lui Pio tied the knot with his partner Claire Nery on Monday.

In his Instagram account, Champ posted photos of their wedding ceremony held in St. James the Great Parish in Alabang.

"Mr & Mrs Lui Pio," he captioned the post.

In another post, Champ shared photos with their son Caden.

Celebrities such as Yasmien Kurdi and Kaila Estrada congratulated the couple.

The couple got engaged in 2018. They welcomed their son in October 2019.

