Is Steffi Aberasturi leaving her pageant dreams now that sheâ€™s engaged?

Is Steffi Aberasturi leaving her pageant dreams now that she’s engaged?

MANILA, Philippines — Even with a new Miss Universe Philippines edition starting very soon, pageant fans haven't gotten over last year's runway challenge - where Cebu Province representative Steffi Rose Aberasturi wowed everyone with her pasarela atop the unfinished Cordova Superhighway.

Steffi won that challenge and despite a not-so-favorable outcome in the national finals, fans and supporters still want the Cebuana beauty to continue pursuing her pageant aspirations.

But over the weekend, Steffi said yes to her boyfriend's proposal to walk in a different catwalk – down the aisle. She had been dating long-time beau Karl Arcenas yet his proposal still surprised her, to the gleeful shrieks of their circle of friends. It was Karl's birthday last weekend so Steffi was caught by surprise when he knelt down and asked for her hand in marriage.

The now-engaged couple were both in white; like how they'd be garbed on their wedding day. He in Bermuda shorts and a long sleeved polo folded at the cuffs, and she in an ankle-length sundress.

Prior to their engagement, Steffi had been busy posting her photo shoots. This gave fans hope that, indeed, their bet would snatch the crown this time around. And then the betrothal happened.

Now that Steffi is engaged to her boyfriend of eight years, will her engagement put a stop to her pageant dreams? Or will his fiance Karl allow and support her aspirations on the pageant stage? In a few weeks, we will know.

Pageant fans are waiting, with bated breath, if Steffi would be handing in her application to the Miss Universe Philippines organization this February. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Kelsey Merritt, Ahtisa Manalo in fans' wish list for Miss Universe Philippines 2022 screening