Maricel Soriano to star in US film to create awareness vs 'Asian Hate'

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actress Maricel Soriano is set to star in the upcoming US romantic comedy film “Re-Live: A Tale of an American Island Cheerleader.”

According to Variety, Maricel will play as Thelma, the mother of Rain Valdez and Rachel Leyco.

“Having a legendary Filipino actress like Maricel Soriano strengthens our commitment to telling our stories from our authentic experiences and for our Filipino diaspora,” Rain and Rachel said in statement.

“Now more than ever, this empowers us to further highlight our communities at a time when visibility must be taken to new heights to fight against the rise of anti-trans and anti-Asian violence,” they added.

Directed by Rain, “Re-Live” tells the story of Rowena, a transgender movie star who returns to her home in Guam for her high school reunion’s “do-over week.”

The film is set to start shooting in November in Hawaii and Guam.