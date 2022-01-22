

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra welcome their first child via surrogate
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 22, 2022 | 3:38pm





 
Nick Jonas, Priyanka ChopraÂ welcome their first child via surrogate
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas pose backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp / AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — Singer Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the birth of their first child via surrogate on Instagram on Friday.


The couple, who got married in India in December 2018, reportedly welcomed a baby girl. 


"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," their joint statement read. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)







The announcement came six months after the couple shared never-before-seen photos from the day the Jonas Brothers singer proposed to the actress on the Greek island of Crete.


"My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you,” the former beauty queen wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.


Nick Jonas slid into Priyanka Chopra's Twitter DMs in 2016, but they didn't begin dating until a year and a half later. He reportedly proposed with a $200,000 Tiffany cushion-cut diamond ring—and shut down the entire London store to pick it out. The two then tied the knot in a grand three-day affair at the picturesque Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India in 2018.


 










 









NICK JONAS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Lian Paz opens up on blended family life with John Cabahug







Lian Paz opens up on blended family life with John Cabahug



By Nathalie Tomada |
1 day ago 


Former actress and EB Babe Lian Paz recently opened up about family life, marriage plans and finding her forever match in...








Entertainment
fbtw













Ryza Cenon, Kim Atienza offer to bail out Lolo Narding arrested for allegedly stealing mangoes 
play









Ryza Cenon, Kim Atienza offer to bail out Lolo Narding arrested for allegedly stealing mangoes



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 days ago 


Actress Ryza Cenon offered to pay the 6,000-peso bail of 80-year-old man Lolo Narding Floro, who had gone viral on social...








Entertainment
fbtw













McCoy de Leon to return to 'Ang Probinsyano'?; Elisse Joson on McCoy as 'rebound' 
play






 Exclusive 






McCoy de Leon to return to 'Ang Probinsyano'?; Elisse Joson on McCoy as 'rebound'



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Kapamilya actress Elisse Joson answered the question of partner McCoy de Leon, who asked her if they began their relationship...








Entertainment
fbtw













New beauty pageant camp 'The Crown Initiative' launched







New beauty pageant camp 'The Crown Initiative' launched



By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
5 hours ago 


With the 'Aces & Queens' and 'Kagandahang Flores' fighting for supremacy as the country's premier beauty camp, a new organization...








Entertainment
fbtw













Professionalism in Philippine showbiz is at its peak







Professionalism in Philippine showbiz is at its peak



By MJ Marflori |
17 hours ago 


While the upsurge of the Marites is unstoppable, the artists involved are usually nonchalant and are just going on privately...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Iya Villania back on '24 Oras' after bout with COVID-19







Iya Villania back on '24 Oras' after bout with COVID-19



By Marane A. Plaza |
24 minutes ago 


TV host and actress Iya Villania returned to “24 Oras” after her and her family’s bout with COVID-19.








Entertainment
fbtw













Belle Mariano set to star in her first digital concerrt







Belle Mariano set to star in her first digital concerrt



By Jan Milo Severo |
4 hours ago 


Kapamilya young star Belle Mariano is set to illuminate the new year with her vibrant performances as she headlines her first-ever...








Entertainment
fbtw













Miss World, Miss Multinational & Miss Eco International competitions slated in March







Miss World, Miss Multinational & Miss Eco International competitions slated in March



By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
5 hours ago 


March will be a busy month for beauty pageant fans, with Miss World, Miss Eco International and Miss Multinational competitions...








Entertainment
fbtw













Tracy Maureen Perez makes it to Miss World 2021's Top 15 shortlist







Tracy Maureen Perez makes it to Miss World 2021's Top 15 shortlist



By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
6 hours ago 


Miss World has named its Top 15 semi-finalists, including Philippines bet Tracy Maureen Perez, ahead of the pageant’s...








Entertainment
fbtw













Cathy Ang on how Pinoy parents reacted to her joining Sex and the City reboot


 




Cathy Ang on how Pinoy parents reacted to her joining Sex and the City reboot



By Nathalie Tomada |
17 hours ago 


Cathy Ang revealed the proud and funny reaction of her “conservative” Filipino immigrant parents to her joining...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!




 




 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with