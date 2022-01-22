Nick Jonas, Priyanka ChopraÂ welcome their first child via surrogate

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra welcome their first child via surrogate

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas pose backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the birth of their first child via surrogate on Instagram on Friday.

The couple, who got married in India in December 2018, reportedly welcomed a baby girl.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," their joint statement read. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

The announcement came six months after the couple shared never-before-seen photos from the day the Jonas Brothers singer proposed to the actress on the Greek island of Crete.

"My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you,” the former beauty queen wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Nick Jonas slid into Priyanka Chopra's Twitter DMs in 2016, but they didn't begin dating until a year and a half later. He reportedly proposed with a $200,000 Tiffany cushion-cut diamond ring—and shut down the entire London store to pick it out. The two then tied the knot in a grand three-day affair at the picturesque Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India in 2018.