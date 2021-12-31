

















































 
























Plantation of Philippine bet to Mrs. World ravaged by 'Odette'
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 31, 2021 | 3:39pm





 
Plantation of Philippine bet to Mrs. World ravaged by 'Odette'
Mrs. World Philippines Meranie Gadiana Rahman in her send-off party on December 26, 2021. 
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo
 


MANILA, Philippines — Mrs. World Philippines Meranie Gadiana Rahman revealed that she had firsthand experience of Super Typhoon Odette when she recently carried out an outreach program in her hometown Cagayan de Oro. 


In her interview with the media during her send-off party on December 26, Meranie said that Odette was the worst typhoon she ever experienced. 



“I was really scared! Much more for my son and family! It’s the worst typhoon I’ve ever experienced!” she said. 


The Hawaii-based beauty queen asked the public to help the typhoon victims since calamity needs have to be heard in the international community. 








“They need food, shelter and rebuilding. Their stories need to be told in the international community, yun ang kailangan,” she said. 


Meranie also said that her falcata tree plantation was destroyed by the typhoon.


“My parents are into farming also. We planted these trees to harvest them in their maturity after eight years but everything went down with the typhoon,“ himutok ni Rahman. “I don’t want to complain because there’s already so much suffering sa mga kababayan natin. I just want to help! That is my purpose,” she said. 


Meranie is vying to become the country’s first winner of Mrs. World. The pageant will be held on Jan. 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, USA. 


 










 









