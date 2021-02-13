CHINESE NEW YEAR
Hawaii-based Pinay Meranie Gadiana Rahman honored to represent Philippines at Mrs. World 2021
Hawaii-based Filipina Meranie Gadiana Rahman who will represent the Philippines at the Mrs. World 2021 in Sri Lanka
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 13, 2021 - 11:01am

QUEZON, Philippines — Hawaii-based Filipina Meranie Gadiana Rahman is honored to represent the Philippines at the Mrs. World 2021 in Sri Lanka, advocating postpartum depression. 

In an interview with Philstar.com, Meranie said she's preparing hard to raise the Philippine flag. 

"To hold the Title of Mrs World comes with great responsibility. Therefore, I have to prepare well in all aspects of pageantry, including dresses, national costume, public speaking," Meranie said. 

Representing the country is an honor for her, saying she feels "humbled and honored to have such a prestigious title for such a prestigious organization Mrs World."

"I feel blessed that my childhood dream has come true. I also feel more blessed that I have a stronger voice to promote my advocacy, postpartum depression, of which I am a survivor myself," she added. 

Meranie admitted that she experienced postpartum depression that's why she wants to educate women around the world with her advocacy. 

"It is a very serious condition in the category of depression. Millions of women and some men suffer from postpartum depression. Unfortunately, many have committed suicide due to under diagnosis and treatment. Good news is that a person can completely recover from postpartum depression and can live a very normal and a very happy life," she said. 

"I would like to mention that I have opened a non-profit organization, You Are Loved Foundation for Postpartum Depression Awareness. We are always here to help victims of postpartum depression by offering free counseling," she added. 

Meranie said that she appreciates the support of Filipinos across the globe. 

"I am so proud to represent my beloved country Philippines as Mrs Philippines World. I highly appreciate the support of Filipinos from all over the world. Their support is the wind under my wings," Meranie said. 

"My message to our youth is that each of you have beauty, brain, perseverance and determination inside you. You just have to use all your strengths to fulfill your dreams," she added. 

Meranie competed in the Mrs. Philippines World pageant held in Paris, France in 2019 and won the pageant. 

"I worked very hard to prepare for it. I exercised regularly, ate healthy diet and did my other preparations, which included my poise and walk. My pageant coach and national director is my own husband Dr. Inam Rahman MD. He has been involved with pageantry for many years. He is also a producer and host of a television series on local TV and Roku TV," she said. 

"My husband has a full pageant training program to which I have contributed what I have learnt from my own experience by competing for many different states, national and international pageants successfully. Now we both offer classes to pageant contestants together," she added. 

