Kris Aquino spends Christmas Eve in bed due to severe muscle spasm
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 25, 2021 | 11:35am





 
Kris Aquino spends Christmas Eve in bed due to severe muscle spasm
Kris Aquino announced that she would not seek any national elective post in 2019.
Facebook / Kris Aquino
 


MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino spent her Christmas in bed due to severe muscle spasm after she joined Vice President Leni Robredo in distributing relief goods to victims of Super Typhoon Odette. 


In her Instagram account, Kris posted her medical certificate issued by her doctor. 



“I am a glass half full type of person. Yes I’m bedridden and won’t get to really celebrate Noche Buena with my 2 giants & Mel (it’s okay, by January 1, 2022 complete na kami with his 2 sons); ibang level yung muscle spasms ko (nonstop pins & needles- cramps na ewan na) from my neck to the base of my spine,” Kris wrote. 


“Yung rashes naging malaking mga pantal na, sa mukha at braso, ang mga pasa at 1st time namin makitang ganitong klaseng manifestation ng rashes sa binti ko naman. Kamay na until now nanginginig pa rin,” she added. 


Kris said that she wanted to help and make the people happy that she forgot that she was autoimmune, a condition in which the body's immune system mistakes its own healthy tissues as foreign and attacks them. She and Leni distributed relief bags to residents, each weighing 7 to 8 pounds. 








Kris also said that she and Angel Locsin have became partners for their initiative in providing help to typhoon victims. 


“Excited ‘kong na BALITA sa partner ko sa pagtulong na si @therealangellocsin basta initiative naming dalawa na walang politician na kasama, divided by 3 na yung cost. Yung dating kaming dalawa, ngayon may pangatlo na,” she said. 


She also said that Angel will now lead the distribution of relief goods until she’s cleared by her doctor. 


“As stated in my medical certificate I have many health problems. But if the need is for us to be present while goods are being distributed nagusap na kami- si Gel muna until my doctor gives me clearance, ako yung on ground to coordinate, place, and pay for our share of the orders. i said, ‘Gel, thank God they trust us,’” she said. 


 










 









