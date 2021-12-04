Vice Ganda wins best entertainment host at 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards

Vice Ganda at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Vice Ganda was named as Asia's best entertainment host at the 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA).

Vice was awarded as Grand Winner in the Entertainment Program Host at the AACA.

In his Twitter account, Vice said he was overwhelmed with the award.

"Overwhelmed! Ang gulo ng pakiramdam! Naiihi ako na naduduwal na di ko maintindihan. Nakakabaliw sa saya!” he wrote.

Overwhelmed! Ang gulo ng pakiramdam! Naiihi ako na naduduwal na di ko maintindihan. Nakakabaliw sa saya! Thank you Lord! This is unbelievable! Shit i just won Best Entertainment Host at the Asian Academy Creative Awards! Shiiiiiiitttttttt!!!! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) December 3, 2021

“Thank you Lord! This is unbelievable! Shit i just won Best Entertainment Host at the Asian Academy Creative Awards!” he added.

The "It's Showtime" host's singing game show "Everybody, Sing!" also won Best Music/Dance Program.

Apart from Vice, other Kapamilya celebrities nominated in other categories are JM de Guzman, Sylvia Sanchez and Karen Davila.

