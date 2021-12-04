
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
Vice Ganda wins best entertainment host at 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 4, 2021 | 2:02pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Vice Ganda wins best entertainment host at 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards
Vice Ganda at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Vice Ganda was named as Asia's best entertainment host at the 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA).



Vice was awarded as Grand Winner in the Entertainment Program Host at the AACA.



In his Twitter account, Vice said he was overwhelmed with the award. 



"Overwhelmed! Ang gulo ng pakiramdam! Naiihi ako na naduduwal na di ko maintindihan. Nakakabaliw sa saya!” he wrote. 






“Thank you Lord! This is unbelievable! Shit i just won Best Entertainment Host at the Asian Academy Creative Awards!” he added. 



The "It's Showtime" host's singing game show "Everybody, Sing!" also won Best Music/Dance Program.



Apart from Vice, other Kapamilya celebrities nominated in other categories are JM de Guzman, Sylvia Sanchez and Karen Davila.



RELATED: Friendship over? Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford unfollow each other amid 'It's Showtime' fiasco


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

