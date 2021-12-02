
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Evicted 'Pinoy Big Brother' housemate Chie Filomeno is new liquor brand calendar girl
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 2, 2021 | 8:19am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Evicted 'Pinoy Big Brother' housemate Chie Filomeno is new liquor brand calendar girl
Actress Chie Filomeno as Ginebra Calendar Girl 2022
Photo release
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Newly evicted "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB) housemate Chie Filomeno was recently named as Ginebra Calendar Girl 2022. 



During the virtual launch of her calendar last November 23, the Kapamilya actress said she’s happy for being the brand’s poster girl for 2022. 





“Siyempre I'm so happy. GSM (Ginebra San Miguel) Calendar Girl for 2022. Sobrang overwhelming ng nararamdaman kong support,” she said.  



Chie also said that her newfound strength of being a calendar girl will pave the way for her success in the coming years. 



 






 



“Sa panahon ngayon kailangan talaga natin ng bagong tapang and of course our new strengths pave the way for wins for the coming years,” she said.  



“I can proudly say na I'm a better version of myself but focused pa rin kasi lahat naman ng obstacles d'yan, kakayanin natin,” she added. 



Chie was evicted from the reality show last November 20. She received the lowest combined save and evict votes among the nominees, garnering only a total of 11.16% in the final tally. 



After the eviction, Chie said she will miss fellow housemates Kyle Echarri and Samantha Bernardo. 



“Pinakama-mimiss ko sina Kyle at Sam. Pero actually lahat, kasi iba-iba sila eh. ‘Yung rapport at dynamics naming lahat, very balanced. Ma-mi-miss ko sila sobra,” she said. 



In her recent interview with Darla Sauler, Chie revealed that she and Kyle were communicating before they joined the “PBB.” She added that she didn’t expect they will be close to each other while inside the house. 



“Friends na kami sa Finsta, which is a private account. Doon kasi namin nalalabas 'yung mga emotions namin, and then ‘pag may pinagdadaanan ako, napo-post ko sa stories ko and he’s always there for me. As in, mag-me-message siya,” she said.



Hindi ko in-expect na magiging gano’n ‘yung closeness namin sa loob ng bahay,” she added. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHIE FILOMENO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Gusto mo maging kabit?': Barbie Imperial asks AJ Raval
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Gusto mo maging kabit?': Barbie Imperial asks AJ Raval


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial had a strong message to sexy actress AJ Raval after controversial social media personality...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AJ Raval shares cryptic post following Barbie Imperial's 'kabit' statement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AJ Raval shares cryptic post following Barbie Imperial's 'kabit' statement


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sexy actress AJ Raval posted a cryptic meme after Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial called her out on her involvement on Diego...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Albie Casi&ntilde;o claims losing millions due to paternity issue with Andi Eigenmann
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Albie Casiño claims losing millions due to paternity issue with Andi Eigenmann


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Albie Casiño revealed it is difficult for him to forgive ex-girlfriend Andi Eigenmann on the paternity...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Derek&rsquo;s mom on son&rsquo;s marriage to Ellen: &lsquo;My prayers were answered&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Derek’s mom on son’s marriage to Ellen: ‘My prayers were answered’


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Several showbiz couples have tied the knot lately, such as Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez, Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gretchen Barretto creates new Instagram account after being hacked
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gretchen Barretto creates new Instagram account after being hacked


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actress Gretchen Barretto's Instagram account was hacked.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Carrot Man&rsquo; takes on acting after viral fame
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Carrot Man’ takes on acting after viral fame


                              

                                                                  By Bot Glorioso |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
 If plans push through, the independent short film Dayas that won for Jeyrick Sigmaton a Best Actor award at the recent International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bb. Pilipinas holds double homecoming celebration for Cindy & Maureen
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bb. Pilipinas holds double homecoming celebration for Cindy & Maureen


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc.  recently hosted a homecoming party for Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obeñita...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alden Richards shares inspiration behind charity work
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alden Richards shares inspiration behind charity work


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Time flies. Its moving forward trajectory challenges all to remain unperturbed in fulfilling their dreams and creating new...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe candidate tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Israel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe candidate tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Israel


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe France Clemence Botino revealed that she was tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Israel to compete...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Song Joong Ki mourns grandmother's passing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Song Joong Ki mourns grandmother's passing


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Halyu star Song Joong Ki's grandmother passed away, South Korean media outlets reported on Tuesday. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with