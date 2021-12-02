Evicted 'Pinoy Big Brother' housemate Chie Filomeno is new liquor brand calendar girl

MANILA, Philippines — Newly evicted "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB) housemate Chie Filomeno was recently named as Ginebra Calendar Girl 2022.

During the virtual launch of her calendar last November 23, the Kapamilya actress said she’s happy for being the brand’s poster girl for 2022.

“Siyempre I'm so happy. GSM (Ginebra San Miguel) Calendar Girl for 2022. Sobrang overwhelming ng nararamdaman kong support,” she said.

Chie also said that her newfound strength of being a calendar girl will pave the way for her success in the coming years.

“Sa panahon ngayon kailangan talaga natin ng bagong tapang and of course our new strengths pave the way for wins for the coming years,” she said.

“I can proudly say na I'm a better version of myself but focused pa rin kasi lahat naman ng obstacles d'yan, kakayanin natin,” she added.

Chie was evicted from the reality show last November 20. She received the lowest combined save and evict votes among the nominees, garnering only a total of 11.16% in the final tally.

After the eviction, Chie said she will miss fellow housemates Kyle Echarri and Samantha Bernardo.

“Pinakama-mimiss ko sina Kyle at Sam. Pero actually lahat, kasi iba-iba sila eh. ‘Yung rapport at dynamics naming lahat, very balanced. Ma-mi-miss ko sila sobra,” she said.

In her recent interview with Darla Sauler, Chie revealed that she and Kyle were communicating before they joined the “PBB.” She added that she didn’t expect they will be close to each other while inside the house.

“Friends na kami sa Finsta, which is a private account. Doon kasi namin nalalabas 'yung mga emotions namin, and then ‘pag may pinagdadaanan ako, napo-post ko sa stories ko and he’s always there for me. As in, mag-me-message siya,” she said.

Hindi ko in-expect na magiging gano’n ‘yung closeness namin sa loob ng bahay,” she added.