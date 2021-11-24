
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
Bea Alonzo sizzles in 1st sexy photo shoot as liquor brand calendar girl
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 24, 2021 | 10:41am

                           

                        

                                                                        
With the theme "La Dolce Vita" for her calendar girl shoot, Bea admitted that she's nervous because this was her first time to do a sexy photoshoot. 
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo went out of her comfort zone as she recently became a sexy calendar girl for local liquor brand Tanduay.



With the theme "La Dolce Vita" for her calendar girl shoot, Bea admitted that she’s nervous because this was her first time to do a sexy photo shoot. 



“I was really nervous at first because it was my first time to do a sexy photo shoot,” Bea confessed.



Bea expressed that she is more than excited to become part of the elite circle of women who became Tanduay Calendar Girls such as Heart Evangelista, KC Concepcion, Ellen Adarna, Barbie Imperial, and 2021’s Ivana Alawi, among others.



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)








 



“Each of them are not only beautiful, but have many admirable attributes as well. They’re strong, independent, and talented,” she said.



When asked how she felt when she learned that she was chosen to represent the brand for the coming year, Alonzo said that she was surprised at first and ecstatic the next. 



“Hindi ako makapaniwala. Tanduay kasi is an iconic brand na kilala sa buong mundo at napakadaming natanggap na international awards. Napakalaking karangalan para sa akin na maging Tanduay calendar girl,” she said.



For Marc Ngo, Tanduay Senior Brand Manager and International Business Development Manager, Bea as their new calendar girl is what people need during these uncertain times. 



“She is the Tanduay Calendar Girl we need during these uncertain times. Someone who will remind us that change can be a good thing, but you have to be strong as you breeze through these changes. No stress, just be calm and collected, so you can emerge beautifully out of every situation you are in,” he said.



“She’s going through a transition in her career, a blossoming stage, if you may call it. She values her craft and her authenticity shines through,” Ngo said.



Ngo asserted that the shoot came out the way they envisioned it. 



“It was done tastefully with Bea exuding her natural, subtle sexiness into the whole composition. The setting is the countryside, which complemented the calming effect when one looks at Bea,” he said.



“Tibay Tanduay. That’s something we need as we welcome the changes in our life. Have the courage to do something different. It’s only when you open yourself up to changes that you will grow as a person,” Bea said.



