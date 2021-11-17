
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Miss Earth 2021 rolls out virtual challenges as coronation night looms
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
November 17, 2021 | 7:32pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Miss Earth 2021 rolls out virtual challenges as coronation night looms
Miss Philippines-Earth 2021 Naelah Ashorbaji 
Jerick Sanchez
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — With the coronation night happening a few days from now, Miss Earth 2021 has already rolled out most of its pre-pageant challenges. This year's pageant also welcomed the maiden participation of Iran by fielding its representative, Hima Zaker, to the competition.



At the talent competition, which was divided into Singing, Dancing, and Creative Performance, our medalists are confined to the Dance category. Leading the terpsichorean lineup is Denmark's Cecilie Dissing and her ballet jazz performance that radiated of angst and inner turmoil. Another outstanding presentation was that of Japan's Konatsu Yoshida, who flawlessly executed a classical ballet piece by the shoreline. And topping our choices is Spain's Marina Fernandez Morena and her beautifully nuanced neo-classical piece performed in the middle of a deserted highway.



The pageant has also presented all 88 candidates in the Casual Chic challenge. Our leaderboard is given to Kenya's Stacey Chumba, who sizzled in a red and black off-the-shoulder top with ruffled sleeves over an equally fiery form-fitting bootleg pants, and Greece's Katerina Psychou, who looked cool and collected in a white off-the-shoulder blouse with flared sleeves over a printed maxi skirt. She completed the look with a white bandana.



Other standouts in the Casual Wear challenge are Selena Ali (Belgium), Ines Raboncic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Alice Li (Canada), Ksenia Salata (Crimea), Marina Fernandez Morena (Spain), Marisa Butler (USA), Maria Daniela Velasco (Venezuela), Nompumellelo Maduna (South Africa), and Eliise Randmaa (Estonia).



The candidates also showed their vital statistics in the Figure & Form challenge, and showed their love for Mother Nature in the Intelligence & Environmental Awareness challenge. Leading the earthlings in their respective advocacies is the Philippines' Naelah Ashorbaji and her passionately driven eco-video.



The Miss Earth 2021 final show will be beamed live to a nationwide audience via the A2Z Kapamilya network on November 21.



RELATEDMiss Earth 2021 continues with intro series, virtual challenges


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MISS EARTH PHIÂ­LIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Diego Loyzaga shares cryptic post following Xian Gaza's blind item
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Diego Loyzaga shares cryptic post following Xian Gaza's blind item


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actor Diego Loyzaga posted about girlfriend Barbie Imperial after Barbie was dragged into the breakup of influencers Alodia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Xian Gaza: Influencer couple broke up because of Star Magic actress
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Xian Gaza: Influencer couple broke up because of Star Magic actress


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
A blind item from controversial social media personality Xian Gaza fueled speculations that Alodia Gosiengfiao and Wil Dasovich...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Di naman end of the world': Alodia Gosiengfiao explains breakup with Wil Dasovich
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Di naman end of the world': Alodia Gosiengfiao explains breakup with Wil Dasovich


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Gaming and cosplay sensation Alodia Gosiengfiao explained her breakup with content creator Wil Dasovich. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Wala na kame': Alodia Gosiengfiao confirms split, unfollows Wil Dasovich on IG
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Wala na kame': Alodia Gosiengfiao confirms split, unfollows Wil Dasovich on IG


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Gaming and cosplay sensation Alodia Gosiengfiao confirmed that she and YouTube star Wil Dasovich have broken up.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Samantha Panlilio makes it to Miss Grand International&nbsp;top 5 poll
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' Samantha Panlilio makes it to Miss Grand International top 5 poll


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
From ninth spot, Sam climbed five spots to fourth place and clinched a place at the dinner table.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Harry Potter' reunion special arriving on New Year's Day
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Harry Potter' reunion special arriving on New Year's Day


                              

                                                                  By Kristofer Purnell |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
It's time to return to the Wizarding World after it was announced the cast of the "Harry Potter" movie franchise will come...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AJ Raval doesn't want to talk about Aljur Abrenica, love life anymore
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AJ Raval doesn't want to talk about Aljur Abrenica, love life anymore


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Sexy actress AJ Raval doesn’t want to talk about her love life nor her rumored relationship with actor Aljur ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Nakailang comeback na kasi': Alodia Gosiengfiao reveals breaking up with Wil Dasovich many times before
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Nakailang comeback na kasi': Alodia Gosiengfiao reveals breaking up with Wil Dasovich many times before


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gaming and cosplay sensation Alodia Gosiengfiao revealed that she and ex-boyfriend Wil Dasovich have broken up many times...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alodia Gosiengfiao's friend clears Barbie Imperial over breakup issue with Wil Dasovich
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alodia Gosiengfiao's friend clears Barbie Imperial over breakup issue with Wil Dasovich


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
 A friend of Alodia Gosiengfiao cleared the name of Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial for her alleged involvement on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Father Christmas&rsquo; Jose Mari Chan shares story behind viral holiday songs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Father Christmas’ Jose Mari Chan shares story behind viral holiday songs


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
What inspired Jose Mari Chan to create timeless Christmas songs?

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with