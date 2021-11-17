Miss Earth 2021 rolls out virtual challenges as coronation night looms

MANILA, Philippines — With the coronation night happening a few days from now, Miss Earth 2021 has already rolled out most of its pre-pageant challenges. This year's pageant also welcomed the maiden participation of Iran by fielding its representative, Hima Zaker, to the competition.

At the talent competition, which was divided into Singing, Dancing, and Creative Performance, our medalists are confined to the Dance category. Leading the terpsichorean lineup is Denmark's Cecilie Dissing and her ballet jazz performance that radiated of angst and inner turmoil. Another outstanding presentation was that of Japan's Konatsu Yoshida, who flawlessly executed a classical ballet piece by the shoreline. And topping our choices is Spain's Marina Fernandez Morena and her beautifully nuanced neo-classical piece performed in the middle of a deserted highway.

The pageant has also presented all 88 candidates in the Casual Chic challenge. Our leaderboard is given to Kenya's Stacey Chumba, who sizzled in a red and black off-the-shoulder top with ruffled sleeves over an equally fiery form-fitting bootleg pants, and Greece's Katerina Psychou, who looked cool and collected in a white off-the-shoulder blouse with flared sleeves over a printed maxi skirt. She completed the look with a white bandana.

Other standouts in the Casual Wear challenge are Selena Ali (Belgium), Ines Raboncic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Alice Li (Canada), Ksenia Salata (Crimea), Marina Fernandez Morena (Spain), Marisa Butler (USA), Maria Daniela Velasco (Venezuela), Nompumellelo Maduna (South Africa), and Eliise Randmaa (Estonia).

The candidates also showed their vital statistics in the Figure & Form challenge, and showed their love for Mother Nature in the Intelligence & Environmental Awareness challenge. Leading the earthlings in their respective advocacies is the Philippines' Naelah Ashorbaji and her passionately driven eco-video.

The Miss Earth 2021 final show will be beamed live to a nationwide audience via the A2Z Kapamilya network on November 21.

