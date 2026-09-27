Cabang-Tolentino pockets men's 100m hurdles bronze in Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines -- John Cabang-Tolentino handed the Philippines another bronze medal in the Asian Games after finishing third in the men’s 110 meter hurdles Sunday evening at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Japan.

Tolentino ended his run at 13.48 seconds, his season’s best, just 0.07 seconds ahead of the fourth-placed hurdler, Chinese Taipei’s Yuan-kai Hsieh.

China’s Yuanjiang Chen clocked in at 13.15 seconds for the gold.

Japan’s Rachid Muratake brought home the silver with 13.29 seconds.

Tolentino, who competed in the Paris Olympics, thus gave the Philippines its eighth bronze medal, to go with two golds and two silvers.

Filipino high jumper Leonard Grospe, meanwhile, missed the podium after failing to clear 2.10 meters.

He finished the high jump event at ninth place.