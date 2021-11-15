
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Former ANC anchor takes on one-woman ‘crafts show’
                        

                           
RAZZLE-DAZA  - Pat-P Daza - The Philippine Star
November 15, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Former ANC anchor takes on one-woman â€˜crafts showâ€™
Eliza Romualdez Valtos: Wife, mother, certified burdadera and calladista.
STAR /  File
                        

                        
Eliza Romualdez Valtos and I have been friends since she was an ANC news anchor in the ‘90s. She is now a wife and mother to two grown boys, not to mention a certified burdadera and calladista. I asked Eliza if I could share with our readers the projects she began during the pandemic, and she gladly agreed.



It was because of the pandemic that Eliza tried to keep herself busy by doing lots of arts and crafts. Forced to stay home, she was finally able to act on ideas that were initially in her “ideas” folder. Because she had loads of arts & crafts materials and fabric at home, she started creating. She began making beaded flower wreaths and transformed upcycled old socks into sock dolls with positive messages embroidered on them.



 



She crafted hand rosaries and bag charms which she calls her “prayer express” beads, and upcycled the phone directory’s yellow and white pages by turning them into envelopes that were decorated with assorted flora and fauna prints. (The technique she employed is known as “decoupaging,” which is the art of decorating an object by gluing colored paper cutouts onto it in combination with special paint effects.)







Her hand-embroidered face masks are hand-sculpted and 90 percent hand sewn.







She even beaded an old airline toiletry bag with her husband’s initials and turned it into a cigar case.



When the first lockdown eased, her instincts as an Archaeology major were put to good use when she ended up sorting through a forgotten attic containing ternos (the national dress of the Philippines) from the early part of the last century until the 1990s.



As a hand-embroidery enthusiast, she found herself in heaven and discovered the almost forgotten art of callado, a traditional style of embroidery where threads are pulled out from certain areas of the fabric. She was able to track down an 80-plus-year-old calladista, who gave her restoration lessons via SMS. Thanks to an exchange of text messages and photos that served as learning sessions, Eliza was able to restore the ternos.







Using the phone directory’s yellow and white pages by turning them into envelopes using decoupage. Eliza created this beaded flower wreath which will look so nice in any wall.







She then began making face masks. At first, they were gifts she made for frontliner friends. Later though, when she’d go out on errands, she noted how drab the surgical facemasks which others were using. She was thus inspired to start her “moving garden” face masks, in the hope that they would bring smiles to people’s faces and lift their spirits.



Eliza’s masks are hand-sculpted and 90-percent hand-sewn to create the sturdy form her masks are known for. She can make three to five masks a day, depending on how intricate the embroidery is. Her embroidered masks range from P1,200 to P1,800 a piece, while the non-embroidered printed-fabric face masks are P450 each. When the exacting work requires her to rest her fingers, she puts the masks down and fulfills commissions for her upcycled yellow and white pages cards and envelopes.



Because she constantly posts her DIY adventures on her Facebook and Instagram accounts, it isn’t surprising that family and friends have started to inquire how they can get hold of her creations. She opened @mommylovesyou_crafts, which is a one-woman operation where she creates her designs over and above taking orders and scheduling them for delivery. Lately, however, she has asked her dear friend Cez Jarlyn Young to help her with orders. This way, she has more time to create new designs and pursue new ideas.



When she’s not busy using her hands to restore ternos or create beautiful face masks, you will find Eliza trekking and traveling because these are what keep her sane. But when she’s at home, you can bet she’ll be absorbed in her wonderful arts and crafts, the passion for which was honed when she volunteered to lend her oh-so-creative helping hands to her children’s school events.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DIY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ellen Adarna's mom slept with daughter, Derek Ramsay in their wedding night
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ellen Adarna's mom slept with daughter, Derek Ramsay in their wedding night


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Model-actress Ellen Adarna revealed that her mom Meriam slept with her and husband Derek Ramsay in their wedding night.&...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mr. and Mrs. Ramsay: Derek emotional in wedding with Ellen Adarna in Bataan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mr. and Mrs. Ramsay: Derek emotional in wedding with Ellen Adarna in Bataan


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay tied the knot in a luxurious mountain resort in Bataan today.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Enchong Dee slapped with P1B cyber libel case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Enchong Dee slapped with P1B cyber libel case


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Drivers United for Mass Progress and Equal Rights (DUMPER) Representative Claudine Diana Bautista-Lim filed a P1-billion cyber...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marvel projects highlight Disney+ slate for 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marvel projects highlight Disney+ slate for 2022


                              

                                                                  By Kristofer Purnell |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
With Disney+ further expanding their Asian market by launching in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan, it is highly anticipated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Inside Coldplay&rsquo;s imaginary universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inside Coldplay’s imaginary universe


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Coldplay takes us to a voyage across the cosmos in their new album Music Of The Spheres.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Heart not leaving acting, just exploring creativity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Heart not leaving acting, just exploring creativity


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Heart Evangelista remains connected with acting as her work in I Left My Heart in Sorsogon will show starting tonight.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 M&aring;neskin: Rock music is coming back!
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Måneskin: Rock music is coming back!


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Måneskin believes that rock music is coming back.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Where goes Marvel in the multiverse  Blitz review
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Where goes Marvel in the multiverse  Blitz review


                              

                                                                  By Juaniyo Arcellana |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Word has it that a new Marvel movie is heading our way, The Eternals, representing a fine cross-section of superheroes never...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vanessa Hudgens triples the fun in The Princess Switch 3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vanessa Hudgens triples the fun in The Princess Switch 3


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
‘Tis the season for another Princess Switch. Filipino-American Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens is back for the third...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with