Acting technique keeps Christian Bables’ ‘sanity intact’

Christian: ‘There were a series of rejections and series of no’s but I was unfazed. More than anything, what I enjoyed about (attending) workshops is that it has become my outlet and parang naging parte siya ng paghinga ko.’

The Star Magic Workshops have recently re-opened the Artist Registry of Star Magic online to welcome more local and international talents to hone their craft and have the chance to be part of ABS-CBN’s teleseryes.

One of its alumni is award-winning actor Christian Bables, who shared, in a virtual press conference, how the trainings and workshops under director Rahyan Carlos have made him the actor that he is today.

Star Magic Artist Training and Workshops head Rahyan Carlos teaches the Chubbuck acting method.

Christian said the Star Magic Workshops opened up acting opportunities for him. “Without direk Rahyan’s trust and support then, I wouldn’t have been here now. Before, I didn’t have the means to pay for the workshops. If it wasn’t for his consideration na, ‘Ah okay, sige ikaw feeling ko meron ka, sige mag-training ka.’ Hanggang sa nag-open ang mga doors (of opportunity) for me.”

For that, he thanked Star Magic and direk Rahyan and added that “more than the learnings he got from the workshops, the ultimate blessing sa akin sa pagpasok ko dito is ‘yung pagiging pamilya namin.”

Although it took him six years before he was given his first break in a movie, Christian used that window to study and learn more of the artistry. “I believe in what direk Rahyan had said about being ready when opportunity knocks. Within those six years, aral lang ako ng aral kay direk Rahyan. There were a series of rejections and a series of no’s but I was unfazed. More than anything, what I enjoyed about (attending) workshops is that it has become my outlet and parang naging parte siya ng paghinga ko kumbaga.”

The 28-year-old star mentioned the Chubbuck Technique, taught by direk Rahyan, in which he is able to apply in real life and it “keeps my sanity intact.” The technique, developed by American acting coach Ivana Chubbuck, helps actors “to realize and embody a character so that the character becomes you, and you become the character.”

Direk Rahyan recalled how he met the “silent and shy” Christian in one of his scriptwriting classes at De La Salle University-Dasmariñas. “Meron akong pinasulat sa kanila at pina-arte na exercise. After that, I told him, ‘Alam mo, anak, gwapo ka. Gusto mong mag-workshop?’ Masungit pa nga siya ‘nun eh. Yun pala mahiyain lang. ‘Okay po,’ ganun lang siya.”

Within that week, Christian went on to attend direk Rahyan’s one-on-one workshop with Kathryn Bernardo. “Imagine, pinangutang pa niya ‘yung pamasahe niya papuntang Manila, galing Dasma. And then, nagustuhan niya. He enrolled in my class.”

From there, direk Rahyan, also the head of the Star Magic Artist Training and Workshops, saw the potential in Christian and the latter eventually “worked his way up to the master class.”

Direk Rahyan has described Christian as a “sponge” and someone who is “willing to learn.” “There’s always much to learn for Christian and he is not afraid to gamble kung ano pa ‘yung pu-pwede pa niyang malaman kahit na alam mong nandun ‘yung fear and anxiety.”

“Yung sipag niya kasi sa workshop, that prepared him. Not only the confidence but I think dapat ganun yung artista eh. If there’s an opportunity that knocks on your door, preparado ka. Kasi first impression lasts and I feel that ‘yung passion kasi ni Christian to learn, that puts him to that pedestal of being a good actor,” he added.

Christian bagged the Best Leading Actor Award at the fifth Hanoi International Film Festival for his Intoy performance in Chito S. Roño’s Signal Rock, and the Best Supporting Actor trophy at the Metro Manila Film Festival, Gawad Urian of the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino and Luna Awards for his gay character Barbs in Jun Lana’s Die Beautiful. His latest film is Joel Lamangan’s Bekis On The Run, under Viva Films, in which he plays another gay role.

How does Christian feel when a project gets canceled?

“Nakaka-lungkot kasi siyempre hindi lang kasi oras ang ginugol para mag-prepare ka,” he answered. “You put a lot of heart. You put a lot of yourself dun sa character na pini-prepare mo.”

He furthered, “Pag merong mga projects na hindi natutuloy, medyo frustrating. But I always think that God has other good plans, that’s why things happen. Maybe it’s not yet the right time or maybe He has other plans for me, dun ako kumakapit. Pero siyempre tao lang tayo, medyo nalulungkot na sayang.”

Meanwhile, other artists who also joined the Star Magic Workshops were Andi Abaya, Kobie Brown, Kiara Takahashi and Lou Yanong.

According to the media release, direk Rahyan is the only certified Chubbuck Technique acting teacher behind the training of some of today’s most sought-after and award-winning actors, such as Coco Martin, Julia Barretto, Jake Cuenca, Liza Diño-Seguerra, Anna Luna, EJ Falcon, Alora Sasam, Ynna Asistio, Roco Nacino, Sandino Martin, Arjo Atayde, Paulo Avelino, Joshua Garcia, and Charlie Dizon, the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival Best Actress for Fan Girl.

In June of last year, the Star Magic had a soft launch of all workshops online and they had 250 students worldwide during the pandemic, from 22 participating countries such as England, London, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Florence, Italy, Virginia, New York, L.A., Guam, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, France, New Jersey, Dubai, Qatar and Canada.

Last October 2020, Star Magic Workshops, in partnership with A.M.P. (Artist Movement Production), also launched its first-ever online workshop for participants in Canada. This year end, they will open their workshops in Australia in partnership with Annabelle Regalado of E-Talent Musikademy.

Enrollment is ongoing and all classes are about to start this month.

(For details, please visit www.facebook.com/Starmagicworkshops and its Instagram account: @abscbnstarmagicworkshops, e-mail at starmagicworkshops@abs-cbn.com or text or call at +639493975417.)