




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
'Embracing the moment': Kisses Delavin on her Miss Universe Philippines journey
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 25, 2021 | 9:41am

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Embracing the moment': Kisses Delavin on her Miss Universe Philippines journey
Actress-beauty queen Kisses Delavin
Jay Lawrence via Kisses Delavin Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kisses Delavin revealed that she had fun the past week participating in the Miss Universe Philippines 2021. 



In the pageant’s preliminary interview on Friday, Kisses said she’s embracing the moment during the past week. 



“I think it's embracing the moment. I really enjoy that I met so many people the past week that I really treasure. Of course, it's in my dream, the Miss Universe crown, but I also just embraced the moment and that's one of the best parts of it,” Kisses said. 



She also answered that she’s beautiful in her own eyes in the next question. 



“In my own eyes. I always make sure that every day when I go out or when I'm doing my own workout that the standard of beauty is myself. We all have our preferences on what's beautiful, but I think that I am beautiful because I am me. And I think if I could show a girl what she can feel like that as well, that's something that I will be proud of for the rest of my life,” she said. 



When asked “If you have the power to do one of the following: Eliminate poverty and hunger, a government with no graft and corruption or solve all environmental problems, which would you choose?” Kisses answered poverty because it is close to her heart. 



“I think the closest thing to my heart is eliminating hunger because there are a lot of places out there that children are malnourished. And I think that that's one of the biggest things that I need to focus on as a privileged person. I am not ashamed of my privilege but I think that I should do more in my whole life,” she said.  


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      KISSES DELAVIN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kim Chiu petitioned to be removed from 'It's Showtime' over 'cheating' remarks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kim Chiu petitioned to be removed from 'It's Showtime' over 'cheating' remarks


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kim Chiu trended yesterday after videos surfaced showing her commenting about cheating in separate episodes of noontime...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kim Atienza reacts to Marco Gallo's advice for ex-love team partner Kisses Delavin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kim Atienza reacts to Marco Gallo's advice for ex-love team partner Kisses Delavin


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya weatherman Kim Atienza reacted on Marco Gallo’s advice for Kisses Delavin to post more about her life and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Biktima din ako': Kim Chiu clarifies she's not in favor of cheating
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Biktima din ako': Kim Chiu clarifies she's not in favor of cheating


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu clarified her recent remark about cheating. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Is Viva mounting a JaDine replacement?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Is Viva mounting a JaDine replacement?


                              

                                                                  By MJ Marfori |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
There is no shortage of local films this pandemic. Viva Entertainment’s streaming platform, Vivamax, just gave way for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JC de Vera, Rikkah Cruz tie knot anew in church ceremony
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JC de Vera, Rikkah Cruz tie knot anew in church ceremony


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actor JC de Vera and his wife Rikkah Cruz got married again but this time in a church ceremony. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Top 5 answers at Miss Universe Philippines 2021 preliminary interview
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Top 5 answers at Miss Universe Philippines 2021 preliminary interview


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 showcased their answering prowess in the preliminary interview of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Janella: I&rsquo;m a super hands-on mom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Janella: I’m a super hands-on mom


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Almost a year after Janella Salvador gave birth to her son, Jude, she is now back in the acting grind via the digital anthology...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inigo wants to make Filipinos proud with Hollywood debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inigo wants to make Filipinos proud with Hollywood debut


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
He was actually one week late for the auditions. He did three scenes for the series and submitted two songs, Tennessee Whiskey...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Teachers' Month: Filipino teacher part of Netflix's 'Squid Game' cast
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Teachers' Month: Filipino teacher part of Netflix's 'Squid Game' cast


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Filipino actor is in the cast of hit Netflix series "Squid Game."

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe Philippines 2021 finals set in Bohol on September 30
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 finals set in Bohol on September 30


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Miss Universe Philippines Organization announced today that the pageant’s coronation night will now be held in Bohol...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with