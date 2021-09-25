'Embracing the moment': Kisses Delavin on her Miss Universe Philippines journey

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kisses Delavin revealed that she had fun the past week participating in the Miss Universe Philippines 2021.

In the pageant’s preliminary interview on Friday, Kisses said she’s embracing the moment during the past week.

“I think it's embracing the moment. I really enjoy that I met so many people the past week that I really treasure. Of course, it's in my dream, the Miss Universe crown, but I also just embraced the moment and that's one of the best parts of it,” Kisses said.

She also answered that she’s beautiful in her own eyes in the next question.

“In my own eyes. I always make sure that every day when I go out or when I'm doing my own workout that the standard of beauty is myself. We all have our preferences on what's beautiful, but I think that I am beautiful because I am me. And I think if I could show a girl what she can feel like that as well, that's something that I will be proud of for the rest of my life,” she said.

When asked “If you have the power to do one of the following: Eliminate poverty and hunger, a government with no graft and corruption or solve all environmental problems, which would you choose?” Kisses answered poverty because it is close to her heart.

“I think the closest thing to my heart is eliminating hunger because there are a lot of places out there that children are malnourished. And I think that that's one of the biggest things that I need to focus on as a privileged person. I am not ashamed of my privilege but I think that I should do more in my whole life,” she said.