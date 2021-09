Claudine Barretto denies rumored debt to Jinkee Pacquiao; Gretchen vows to expose something

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Claudine Barretto denied rumors that she owes something from Manny Pacquiao’s wife Jinkee.

In her Instagram live video, Claudine said she was bothered by the rumors that’s why she finally addressed it.

“Alam niyo ho sa una kasi hindi mo naman papansinin pag ganyan 'di ba? Kaya lang minsan 'pag hindi na mamatay-matay ‘yung tsismis, nakakabother na rin,” Claudine said.

“Unang-una kasi nakakahiya kasi nada-drag ‘yung pangalan ni Jinkee. Kaklaruhin ko ngayon pa lang na wala akong kahit na anong utang kahit na kanino, kahit kay Ms. Jinkee Pacquiao. Hindi ako mayaman pero hindi rin ako waldas sa pera,” she added.

Gretchen suddenly joined the live video, asking who was the one spreading the lies.

“Sinong nagkakalat niyan, babe? Hindi kaya ate mo?” Gretchen asked.

“Bakit 'pag ako, ate mo talaga?” Claudine answered laughingly.

Gretchen also vowed that they will expose something in the near future.

“Bakit ka ba inaapi, ha? Tinawagan ka pa niya kagabi, ‘di ba? What time was that? Nasa cellphone mo. Two something ng umaga tapos ‘yung boses ng ex-mayor nando'n din ‘di ba? One of these days po sasagutin namin ang lahat ng mga nangyayari because a lot of people are also curious kung bakit kami live nang live,” she said.

“Meron kaming mga gustong sabihin na nagpipigil pa kami. Ayaw namin ng away, we just want peace. There are things that we want to clear because kailangan. There are also some things that kailangan idaan din sa lawyer. Now, we’d rather not talk about it yet, para fair ‘yung trial na ‘yun. I feel like Claudine wants to clear her name and get justice,” she added.