Entertainment
                        
Toni Gonzaga speaks up about alleged competition with Alex Gonzaga
                        

                           
Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 10, 2021 | 2:19pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Toni Gonzaga speaks up about alleged competition with Alex Gonzaga
Toni and Alex Gonzaga
Toni Gonzaga via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Toni Gonzaga chooses to downplay any competition with younger sister Alex Gonzaga.



The TV host-actress skirted the question about how she feels about comments that her channel is raking up more views than her sister's YouTube channel.



"Ay hindi naman. I think parang 'PBB' lang 'yan. Kung anong matira, whatever it is that we have, right now. Parang itong ginagawa ng 'PBB'  family. This is the sit we are right now with our family, our network. So may mga ways to give the best show," Toni replied.



Toni hosts "Toni Talks," one of the most popular content on her YouTube channel. Her sister, Alex Gonzaga, meanwhile, is known for creating pranks, parodies and vlogs on her own channel.



"PBB" or Pinoy Big Brother is back for its 10th season. It will still be the same virtual event in partnership with Kumu. Auditions are underway for regular, adult hopefuls this month while the teen edition auditions will be in December. There will also be a celebrity edition.



 










 



Toni considers "PBB" as one of her biggest breaks and blessings when she transferred from GMA-7 to ABS-CBN in 2005.



"PBB is able to collaborate with Kumu. And siguro gano'n din 'yung ginagawa ko (referring to her YouTube channel). Nakakakita ako ng paraan sa aking munting platform to share what I can share and serve them stories na hopefully then can inspire them. Work on what's left or what you have. Kung ano yung meron, let's make the most out of it. Parang sa PBB lang din. Kahit walang face-to-face, nakakagawa ng paraan," she said.



RELATED: Will Toni Gonzaga, Bianca Gonzalez allow children to join 'Pinoy Big Brother'?


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

