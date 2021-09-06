'Isa kang alamat': Stars recall fond memories with Raymund Isaac

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities fondly remember ace photographer Raymund Isaac following his death last Saturday, September 5, due to COVID-19. He was 59.

Angel Locsin shared how Isaac cooked her vegetables and helped her build confidence during their shoot. She also fondly recalled his love for '80s music. She posted their photo as well as photos of her work with him on several movie projects on her Instagram account.



“I’ll never forget na pinagluluto mo ‘ko tuwing gulay 'yung food sa shoot natin. Sa mga payo at paniniwala sa akin. Sa mga encouragement mo sa mga photoshoots na nakakadagdag ng confidence. Yung 80’s music mo. Isa kang alamat. Salamat sa iyong talento at kabaitan. My sincerest condolences sa mga mahal sa buhay na naiwan,” she wrote on Instagram along with photo of them some years ago. She wished him to rest in peace.



Her "Everything About Her" co-star Xian Lim also revealed how Isaac made his shoots light.

He worked with Isaac for a series of campaigns for one of his endorsements but he shared that he knew him from when he first began his career.



"There are times when I would feel low and he always knew how to cheer me up. We became closer as a team. It was no longer a company, photographer, artist relationship. He transformed our shoots into a playground where I can just be myself. We became a family," Xian wrote.





His post, which was accompanied with a backstage clip of him being prepped for a shoot and featured Isaac, said that there will be no goodbyes for Isaac.



Pia Wurtzbach wrote in the comments section of Raymund's last Instagram post, a photo of the glittering night scene of Las Vegas in the United States captured from his room. It was dated July 15. It was on the same month that he was rushed to a hospital in California due to lack of oxygen. On August 27, Raymund's partner Jayson Vicente revealed that Raymund was stable but remained intubated and sedated in the intensive care unit.

Miss Universe 2015 wrote that Raymund was the very first photographer she worked with. She was 11 and did a whole-day shoot for a teen cosmetics brand. After a day of shooting, she fell in love with modelling.



Pia also noted how Isaac loved to cook. She said she will miss his bacon muffins which Raymund baked whenever they had shoots together.

"The very first photographer that I worked with.. I was 11 years old and it was for a teen cosmetics brand of Avon. I learned so much from him. Did a whole day shoot and I fell inlove with modeling. He made me feel like I na “uy kaya ko pala to.” Fast foward to years later and were still working together. I will miss the bacon muffins you make whenever we visit your studio. Youre always so welcoming, hospitable and generous. I always have so much fun whenever our shoots are at your studio. You make it exciting, fun and easy. Thank you for sharing your heart with so many of us," she said.





The husband-and-wife tandem of Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola also wrote in the comments section for their beloved "kuya."



Other celebrities who extended their condolences and prayers for Raymund on his Instagram account were Zsazsa Padilla, Heart Evangelista, Eugene Domingo, Derrick Monasterio, Kylie Verzosa and Gabi Garcia.



Singer Jessa Zaragoza said her heart was broken into pieces when she heard news of his passing. She posted a clip of Raymund singing bits of her hit '90s song "Bakit Pa."



"Thank you for the wonderful friendship my dearest ‘mund Raymund Isaac malalim ang pinag samahan natin, 1997 BAKIT PA, 2000 Tanduay days palang, wala pa si Dingdong & Jayda nuon sa buhay ko. Madalas kang kasama sa importantant events of my life with regards with my career projects, sa lahat ng pagkakataon na ikaw ang nag Pictorial samin and gumawa ng music vids. Thank you for loving us; me, dingdong & jayda. You will truly be missed so much ‘mund. Sobrang disheartened talaga ako ngayon na after ni Benj (who’s one of my bestfriends), ngayon Ikaw naman... Umiiyak ang puso ko ngayon…May you Rest in Peace our dearest Raymund," she wrote.



Theater, TV and movie actor Pinky Amador revealed she and Raymund were supposed to do an educational series. They last did a photo shoot in March 2019.



“The creative industry has lost a passionate visionary. You were always thinking and planning ahead, but at the same time could be ever-so spontaneous. Pure genius!,” she said. “We were planning to shoot an educational series during the pandemic and your ideas were on (fire emoji).”



Lea Salonga, Denise Laurel, Doug Kramer, Sitti Navarro, Richard Yap and more posted on their social media accounts their condolences and fond memories of the ace photographer.

